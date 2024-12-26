USC Trojans Arrive In Las Vegas To Face Texas A&M: Fremont Street Party, Volunteering
The USC Trojans have arrived in Las Vegas for their bowl game vs. the Texas A&M Aggies. USC coach Lincoln Riley, quarterback Jayden Maiava and the team have been busy since landing, taking in the sights on Fremont Street and volunteering for the Christmas holiday.
The Trojans (6-6) will face the Aggies (8-4) in the 33rd SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 7:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 27 on ESPN. It's the first time USC and Texas A&M have played in 47 years and the matchup caps a disappointing season for both programs.
The Trojans arrived in Vegas ahead of the Christmas holiday and gave back to the community by handing out meal kits at Allegiant Stadium. Check out the awesome gesture of cheer in the photos below.
The USC team also took a trip to Fremont Street in Las Vegas to take in the iconic sights. Looks like the team bonding vibes are high, despite the Trojans losing 19 players to the transfer portal within the last month.
USC finished with a losing record (4-5) in coach Lincoln Riley's third season. After a promising win over the LSU Tigers in Week 1, the 2024 season went downhill for USC. The Trojans have a chance to finish their season with another win over an SEC opponent if they beat the Aggies. Texas A&M has also been dealing with a mass exodus in the portal, with 20 players entering the transfer portal.
Riley discussed the transfer portal as the Trojans prepped for the Aggies, acknowledging that Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) plays a major part in the portal.
"Every school, you have a budget, this is what we got to spend and you’ve gotta decide. It’s tough because we’re not completely professional,” Riley said. “When a lot of these guys were signed, it wasn’t in a professional manner. It was sitting in their living rooms, relationships, program, academics, the development, all those things. Now, all of a sudden, it’s shifted midstream."
Due to the roster changes, USC's starting offensive line has changed. Riley announced that redshirt freshman Tobias Raymond will start at right tackle, stepping in for redshirt junior Mason Murphy, who entered the transfer portal. At center, redshirt senior offensive lineman Jonah Monheim will opt out of the game to prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft. USC Redshirt sophomore Killian O’Connor will start in his place.
Riley has not been able to push USC back to national relevance as hoped when hired three seasons ago, but not all faith has been lost. Riley has a 80-24 overall record as a head coach and boasts two College Football Playoff appearances and four Big 12 conference championships.
Winning the Las Vegas Bowl vs. Texas A&M would definitely help find the positive momentum again.
