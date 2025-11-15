USC Trojans Basketball Transfer Breaks Out Against Illinois State
The USC Trojans men's basketball team defeated the Illinois State Redbirds 87-67 on Friday night in the Hall of Fame Series at the Intuit Dome. Through three games this season, the Trojans have seen several impactful performances from their talented offseason transfer class.
Rodney Rice Records First Career Triple Double
Former Maryland guard Rodney Rice is one of the transfer additions who has made an immediate impact for USC. In Friday night's win against the Redbirds, Rice became the second Trojan player ever to record a triple-double. Rice scored 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for USC in the win against Illinois State.
In his previous seasons with Virginia Tech (2022-23) and Maryland (2024-25), Rice had never recorded a triple-double. Last season with Maryland, Rice averaged 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
MORE: Weather Concerns Mount For USC's Game vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
MORE: Why USC's Success Has Major Impact On Record Crowd vs. Nebraska Volleyball
MORE: Why USC Trojans Could Be On Upset Alert Against Iowa
To start the season, Rice has scored in double figures in all three games for USC. In addition to Friday night's triple-double performance, Rice scored 21 points in the Trojans' 94-64 season opener win against Cal Poly on Nov. 3. Rice looks to continue to have an impact at guard for USC this season as the Trojans look to reach their goal of making the NCAA Tournament in their second year under coach Eric Musselman.
How USC Trojans' Other Transfers Performed Against Illinois State
In addition to Rice's triple-double performance against Illinois State, several other transfers had a major impact for USC in Friday night's win. Former Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara finished second on the team in scoring in the win, with 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists.
Baker-Mazara highlighted Mussleman's transfer class in the offseason, as he was a key contributor on Auburn's Final Four teams last season. During the 2024-25 season with Auburn, Baker-Mazara averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
Former Utah forward Ezra Ausar has also scored in double figures in all three games to start the season for USC. Ausar scored 13 points, three assists, and two rebounds against the Redbirds. Youngstown State transfer center Gabe Dynes scored 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 6-of-7 shooting from the field off the bench.
The play of Rice and USC's other transfers throughout the season will determine how the Trojans finish in the Big Ten and if they can reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023.
What's Next For USC Basketball?
With the win, the Trojans improve to 3-0 for the second consecutive season under Musselman. USC will next return home to the Galen Center to face Troy on Nov. 20. The tip-off from the Galen Center is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Other notable non-conference games for USC include making their first appearance in the Maui Invitational. The Trojans are one of eight teams in the 2025 Maui Invitational and will play Boise State to tip off the tournament.