The USC Trojans must wait until Nov. 28 to try to claim Los Angeles bragging rights from the UCLA Bruins. However, they're deadlocked in a pivotal recruiting battle for a prominent four-star recruit.

That recruiting chase is set to stretch until Jan. 9 too, per the recruit's announcement.

USC Lands on Short List for Cornerback Ca'Ron Williams

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Blue-chip prospect from Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic Ca'Ron Williams announced a top-four list comprising of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Notre Dame. With Williams revealing Jan. 9 as his commitment date with Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney.

"USC was one of my first ones after my freshman year. I met [cornerback] coach (Trovon Reed) for the first time and after that it’s just been family. Every time I’m up there it feels like home," Williams said to Gorney.

He's familiar with one USC talent on the 2026 roster: Wide receiver Trent Mosley, who's starring for the Trojans. But the 2028 recruit revealed which one of the four was always his "dream school," which will certainly catch the attention of USC fans.



"My old teammates already go there, and they’re telling me everything about it, and I feel like that coaching staff can get me to the next level, too. It’s been my dream school since I was a kid, so what they’re doing now, they beat Ohio State, that was big," Williams said.

Advantage USC Presents for Ca'Ron Williams

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) scores a touchdown against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Mosley's presence at USC certainly gives the Trojans leverage to win over Williams. The prep prospect is already noticing one former Eagles star thriving in the Land of Troy with the receiver's breakout freshman campaign.

But there are other elements on the Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic side that give USC the edge here. His three-star class of 2027 teammate Isaia Vandermade is verbally committed there. Meanwhile, class of 2026 four-star edge rusher Simote Katoanga signed with USC and helped comprise that top-ranked recruiting class. Same with three-star cornerback Jayden Crowder, who also played with Williams.

But a certain USC legend coaches Williams right now: Former Trojans quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer. So Palmer himself can potentially help USC into winning over his defensive talent.

Granted, Palmer has produced talent for other Power Four programs. Yet still, USC general manager Chad Bowden plus the rest of the staff from coach Lincoln Riley on down have re-emphasized going after prominent local talent. That philosophy from USC helped land the Trojans four RSM talents through the last two recruiting cycles, with three signing in 2026.

Determining if USC is the Frontrunner

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) reacts with teammates after a touchdown catch against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC landing on Williams' short list sounds promising. Williams' reveal that USC is his "dream school" adds more traction for the Trojans.

However, it doesn't guarantee USC is the frontrunner here. UCLA rises as a threat, with Williams telling Gorney that he loves the way coach Bob Chesney has turned that program around. Williams adds that he loves the play of defensive back Scooter Jackson, who leads the conference in interceptions.

Notre Dame is another big threat with the coaching staff earning praise from Williams. He also says Oregon "has been strong for two years now" with recruiting him.

But again, USC is heavily involved in this marathon recruitment for Williams and has a chance at winning him over in early 2027.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.