USC Trojans Commit Breck Kolojay Announces Update In Recruitment
The USC Trojans landed a big commitment on Friday from IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay over Miami and Georgia.
Several schools were still pushing to get Kolojay on campus this fall for an in-season visit, but the new USC commit has shut down his recruitment.
Kolojay has built a strong relationship with the Trojans personnel staff and offensive line coach Zach Hanson, and then of course, he has multiple relationships with other members of the Trojans 2026 class.
Kolojay is roommates with five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe at IMG. Pepe, who was born and raised in Long Beach, announced his pledge to USC in May. The two visited campus together in April, where they were able to interact with future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.
USC began picking up some buzz for the 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman after his trip to Los Angeles in the spring.
Pepe had been pushing for Kolojay to continue their careers together in Southern California and he wasn’t the only one. Kolojay is originally from Colorado and played youth football with a pair of USC commits, Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman and Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star offensive tackle Kannon Smith.
Bowman and Kolojay took their official visits together in June. It was a midweek visit, so it was just the two of them on campus. They spent time with a couple of offensive linemen on the team and five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet.
Those were the only two trips Kolojay made out to Los Angeles, but they both made a lasting impression, and he jumped at the opportunity to join the Trojans impressive 2026 recruiting class.
USC headed into official visit season at the beginning of the summer with a majority of its recruiting class filled up after going on a heater in the spring.
They landed three big commitments in June from Duluth (Ga.) four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer, Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili and Hun School (N.J.) five-star EDGE Luke Wafle after they visited campus for their official visits.
And then DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster chose the Trojans over a plethora of SEC schools in July, including Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama.
USC is now up to 32 commitments, the most in the country, and 22 of which are blue-chip recruits (four or five-stars). They own the No. 1 class in the Rivals Industry rankings and No. 2 in the 247Sports rankings.
The Trojans are not done adding to its 2026 class. The goal has been to sign 35 high school recruits. They will specifically target adding another tight end and safety. USC holds a commitment from four cornerbacks but only one safety, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Madden Riordan.