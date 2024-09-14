All Trojans

USC Trojans Bye Week: Rooting For LSU Tigers and Michigan Wolverines?

The USC Trojans have a bye in the third week of the season. Here are the games that Trojans fans should watch during Week 3 of the college football season on Saturday, Sept. 14. There is major rooting interest in LSU Tigers and Michigan Wolverines games.

Cory Pappas

Head Coach Brian Kelly as the LSU Tigers take on the Nicholls Colonels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Head Coach Brian Kelly as the LSU Tigers take on the Nicholls Colonels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
The USC Trojans will spend the third week of the college football season on a bye. For USC fans, there are still plenty of games worth watching because of the impact they have on the Trojans' resume.

*All Game Times in Pacific Daylight Time

No. 16 LSU at South Carolina (9 am on ABC)

Out of all the games this weekend, this one may have the biggest impact on the Trojans. USC beat LSU on a neutral field in week one, and if LSU rattles off 7 or 8 straight wins after losing to USC, that win will look better and better for the Trojans.

On the flip side, if LSU loses a few more games, the week one win won’t look as good for USC. This could be huge when the college football playoff committees start putting out their rankings, so Trojans fans should be rooting for LSU to win.

Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan (9 am on Big Ten Network)

Now, this game might not be the biggest one of the weekend. It’s very possible this is a blowout and is demoted to the little TV screen in the corner. However, it's still worth keeping an eye on.

USC will be playing Michigan on Sept. 21 at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Michigan is coming off a demoralizing 31-12 loss to Texas, and questions surround the defending national champions.

Is Michigan bad or is Texas just really good? Or both? Arkansas State isn’t exactly the biggest test for the Wolverines, but it’s college football and upsets happen. Just ask Notre Dame

No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri (9 am on SEC Network)

Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Jahkai Lang (52) celebrates after sacking Buffalo Bulls q
Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Jahkai Lang (52) celebrates after sacking Buffalo Bulls quarterback C.J. Ogbonna (7) (not pictured during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The only game on Saturday, Sept. 14 between two ranked teams is this. From the USC fan perspective, Missouri is one of the teams ahead of the Trojans, meaning a Boston College win would help.

Since there are still a couple of games on at this time that are worth watching (LSU and Michigan), this game may have to be put on a split-screen because of its potential for an exciting upset.

No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State (12:30 pm on FOX)

This is a rivalry from the old Pac-12 that would usually be played in the last week of the regular season. Now with conference realignment, the game is played in week three. Oregon has not looked good in their first two games, and now they go into a rivalry game on the road. 

If Oregon looks sloppy for the 3rd straight game, the Trojans might jump them in the latest AP Top-25 Poll.

Indiana at UCLA (4:30 pm on NBC/Peacock)

Aug 31, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (1) reacts with defensive back Clint Stephens
Aug 31, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (1) reacts with defensive back Clint Stephens (14) after Flores Jr. made a touchdown against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

What would a bye week be without hate watching a rival? UCLA plays its first conference game as a member of the Big Ten on Saturday night when they host Indiana.

The Bruins and Hoosiers enter week 3 undefeated. Trojans fans would love to see Indiana leave the Rose Bowl with a win.

Cory Pappas

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

