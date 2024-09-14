USC Trojans Bye Week: Rooting For LSU Tigers and Michigan Wolverines?
The USC Trojans will spend the third week of the college football season on a bye. For USC fans, there are still plenty of games worth watching because of the impact they have on the Trojans' resume.
*All Game Times in Pacific Daylight Time
No. 16 LSU at South Carolina (9 am on ABC)
Out of all the games this weekend, this one may have the biggest impact on the Trojans. USC beat LSU on a neutral field in week one, and if LSU rattles off 7 or 8 straight wins after losing to USC, that win will look better and better for the Trojans.
On the flip side, if LSU loses a few more games, the week one win won’t look as good for USC. This could be huge when the college football playoff committees start putting out their rankings, so Trojans fans should be rooting for LSU to win.
Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan (9 am on Big Ten Network)
Now, this game might not be the biggest one of the weekend. It’s very possible this is a blowout and is demoted to the little TV screen in the corner. However, it's still worth keeping an eye on.
USC will be playing Michigan on Sept. 21 at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Michigan is coming off a demoralizing 31-12 loss to Texas, and questions surround the defending national champions.
Is Michigan bad or is Texas just really good? Or both? Arkansas State isn’t exactly the biggest test for the Wolverines, but it’s college football and upsets happen. Just ask Notre Dame.
No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri (9 am on SEC Network)
The only game on Saturday, Sept. 14 between two ranked teams is this. From the USC fan perspective, Missouri is one of the teams ahead of the Trojans, meaning a Boston College win would help.
Since there are still a couple of games on at this time that are worth watching (LSU and Michigan), this game may have to be put on a split-screen because of its potential for an exciting upset.
No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State (12:30 pm on FOX)
This is a rivalry from the old Pac-12 that would usually be played in the last week of the regular season. Now with conference realignment, the game is played in week three. Oregon has not looked good in their first two games, and now they go into a rivalry game on the road.
If Oregon looks sloppy for the 3rd straight game, the Trojans might jump them in the latest AP Top-25 Poll.
Indiana at UCLA (4:30 pm on NBC/Peacock)
What would a bye week be without hate watching a rival? UCLA plays its first conference game as a member of the Big Ten on Saturday night when they host Indiana.
The Bruins and Hoosiers enter week 3 undefeated. Trojans fans would love to see Indiana leave the Rose Bowl with a win.
