USC Trojans Schedule Watching: Upcoming Opponents Notre Dame, Michigan Suffer Losses
USC Trojans fans looked at the Trojans' 2024 schedule as daunting heading into the season. LSU, Michigan, and Notre Dame were all considered top 10-15 teams by the AP Top-25 poll.
After two full weeks of college football, The Trojans beat the Tigers, and the Wolverines and Irish picked up week two losses. Is USC's schedule not as difficult as originally thought?
USC Trojans Future Opponents Are Vulnerable
Two of the teams the USC Trojans play later this season suffered horrible home losses today. The No. 10 Michigan Wolverines got trounced by the No. 3 Texas Longhorns by a score of 31-12 at the Big House. A few hours later, the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost to the unranked Northern Illinois Huskies 16-14.
USC matches up against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Sept. 21 and will host Notre Dame at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Nov. 30.
Fresh off a 27-20 win over LSU, the Trojans have to be feeling much more confident in their ability to win these games on their schedule.
USC is a Real Playoff Threat
The 2024 college football season is off to a fun start. Heading into the season, there were a lot of skeptics down on USC in their first year in the Big Ten.
All of a sudden, the Trojans have one of the better wins in the country with their neutral site win over LSU and look primed to make a run at the college football playoff.
There is no doubt that the Big Ten will be difficult to outright win, but the new 12-team College Football Playoff gives teams more paths to get in the dance.
The Trojans improved to 2-0 after defeating the Utah State Aggies. The perception of USC's schedule might have changed, but Trojans coach Lincoln Riley will have his players focused on the next opponent.
In week three, the Trojans will be off before facing Michigan in week four.
MORE: USC Trojans Building Momentum As a Playoff Contender: Focused on 'Present Moment'
MORE: USC Trojan Football: Three Instant Takeaways From 48-0 Win Over Utah State
MORE: No. 13 USC Trojans Dominate Utah State in First Shutdown Win Since 2011
MORE: USC Trojans Beat Utah State 48-0 After Lighting Delay at Coliseum
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Utah State: Instant Analysis, Lincoln Riley's Aggressive Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts To Miller Moss TMZ Investigation