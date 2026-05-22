The Case for Edge Rusher Luke Wafle as USC's Next Breakout Freshman

After graduating a semester early, the USC Trojans' top defensive prospect enrolled in the spring 2026 semester to give himself a head start in this new chapter of his career. Throughout spring practices, the former No. 1 recruit in the nation and No. 1 from New Jersey (On3/Rivals) made a name for himself among upperclassmen and staff through his grit, effort and vision.

Now with 100 days left until the start of the 2026 college football season, ESPN released their top storylines, players and predictions for the season. On top of being named as a potential team to make their first College Football Playoff appearance, USC’s rising star cracked the "Top-10 Freshmen to Know."

Cherry Hill West's Jordon DeJesus Gonzalez is sacked by Middletown South's Colin Gallagher and Luke Wafle during the first half of the Cherry Hill West vs. Middletown South NJSIAA Central Group 4 playoff football game at Middletown High School South in Middletown, NJ Friday, October 28, 2022. Mid03 | Tanya Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Edge Rusher Luke Wafle: All-American, Five-Star Recruit

All this buzz has been generated by Luke Wafle, the former No. 1 edge rusher in the country. The multi-sport athlete comes in at 6-6, 285 pounds. Underneath the muscles is a relentless engine that was on display throughout his high school career.

While attending Hun High School (N.J.), Wafle made his varsity debut as a sophomore. In five games, Wafle recorded seven total tackles, including a sack. The following year, Wafle put his name on the map by racking up 53 tackles – 32 solo, 21 assisted – and eight sacks.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The five-star's senior season definitively made him one of the best defensive talents in the country. 99 total tackles and 23 sacks earned the future Trojan a spot on the 2025 Maxwell Football Club High School All-American Team, The Sporting News 2025 High School All-America First Team, MaxPreps 2025 All-America First Team and the 2025 All-New Jersey Prep “A” Football First Team.

Wafle was also named the 2025 All-New Jersey Prep Football Team Defensive Player of the Year and played in the 2025 season, and was invited to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl. Wafle went on to win the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl MVP and 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year.

Luke Wafle's Possible Role on the USC Trojans' Defensive Line

Although former defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn improved the defensive unit during his two-year stint, the defensive line remained a weak link for the Trojans. During the 2025 season, the Trojans defense gave up 143.2 rushing yards per game (58th-ranked run defense), 4.4 yards per rush and finished with a total of 31 sacks and 78 tackles for loss.

After going through their non-Power Four opponents, the defensive line became less effective during Big Ten conference games.

Oregon running back Noah Whittington is picked up by the offense and defense as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the unit feeling lackluster at times, there was a bright spot in the trenches coming from sophomore defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart. During his freshman season, Stewart recorded 18 total tackles (11 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a pass deflection, an interception and a fumble recovery. Overall, Stewart was a much needed disrupter in the pass and run game.

Fellow sophomore Floyd Boucard also showed promise at defensive tackle – racking up nine total tackles and a sack in five games. With underclassmen making names for themselves on the line, the path is clear for a true freshman like Wafle to get into the rotation and be an impact player.

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