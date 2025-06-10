USC Trojans Coach Eric Henderson Boldly Predicts Breakout Year For Defensive Lineman
USC Trojans defensive tackle Devan Thompkins is heading into his fourth season with the USC Trojans. Thompkins made a big step forward in 2024, and he could be on track for a breakout season in 2025.
Thompkins is a redshirt junior who has been with the team since 2022. Roc Boys Football listed their top ten breakout interior defensive lineman prediction for 2025 on X.
Thompkins was not on the list, but USC defensive lines coach Eric Henderson made sure to respond with Thompkins’ name. The defensive tackle is a California native and was a three-star recruit from the class of 2022. In 2022 and 2023 Thompkins saw game action just three times.
He took a big step in 2024, appearing in all 13 games including three starts. Thompkins finished the 2024 season with 24 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had three pass breakups. While Thompkins has not had the most exciting career statistically, Henderson believes the best is yet to come.
Following USC’s win against the LSU Tigers in week one of the 2024 season, Thompkins discussed his development over his first couple of seasons with the program while speaking to the media. Thompkins highlighted how Henderson joining the team has helped him grow as a player.
“I’ll say, Coach Henny coming in, new defensive staff, they really helped me like my game, my knowledge for the game you know. I just want to continue growing on that,” Thompkins said.
Thompkins also discussed his first impression of Henderson, pointing out the difference between him and the past coaching staff.
“Very aggressive, very different from the last coaching staff, you know? Keep it real, tell us what it is. Tell us how to get better. Won’t sugarcoat anything you know. That’s the kind of coach you want when you want to be the best,” Thompkins said.
Henderson joined USC in 2024 following his time as the defensive lines coach and run game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.
Henderson was with the Rams during their 2021 Super Bowl championship season and has experience coaching some of the league's top linemen such as former Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald. Henderson joined USC along with defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.
USC’s defense showed significant improvement from 2023 to 2024. The Trojans’ opponents went from averaging 34.4 points per game to 24.1 points. USC also went from being ranked No. 106 in the nation for third down conversion percentage to No. 21.
Henderson has also been key with recruiting, as he is a factor in USC receiving a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. Stewart is one of the top defensive line recruits in the nation.
With Henderson and Lynn entering their second season with the team, there will be less of an adjustment period, and the defense can take another big step next in 2025.
Henderson showed belief in Thompkins last season, giving him six starts, and is now calling for him to be a breakout player in 2025. Thompkins is a veteran on the team and has the chance to step up as a leader.
The USC Trojans will kick off the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against the Missouri State Bears. Should Henderson's prediction come true, Thompkins will be a player to watch on what could become a dominant USC defense.