USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Confidence Level In Quarterback Jayden Maiava
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is entering his second season with the program, but his first year entering week one as the team's established starter. USC coach Lincoln Riley named Maiava the starter during the Big Ten media day, and has confidence in his quarterback.
In 2024, Riley and the Trojans made a quarterback switch from Miller Moss to Maiava ahead of the matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Maiava won the game 28-20, winning three of the final four games of the season. With his performance, to close out the season, can Maiava lead USC to success in 2025?
Riley Expresses Confidence Maiava
While speaking to Jim Rome, Riley was asked about Maiava and what stands out about the quarterback heading into the season.
“He went 3-1 against four really good defensive football teams, too. And so, yeah, excited about him. He was really good in clutch moments for us, made a lot of big plays, and that was even really before he like truly had settled into, I think, USC, our offense, everything,” Riley said.
In the final four games of the season, including the win against Nebraska, Maiava and the Trojans also defeated the UCLA Bruins and the Texas A&M Aggies. Not only did Maiava help lead the team to a win against the Aggies, but it was a comeback victory, 35-31 in the Las Vegas Bowl.
The lone loss in the four-game span was against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and USC still put up 35 points against the National Championship runner-ups.
While the Maiava did well in 2024, he is expected to take an even bigger leap this season. He has a couple of games of starting under his belt and a full offseason of training and working with his teammates, which will help him be a true leader for the team.
“He did a great job taking over, but I think this guy sitting here today is a much different player than he was at that point last year,” Riley continued. “I think confidence in the system, I think, you know, knowing his teammates. I think impacting the team from a leadership standpoint.”
“He’s got a great skillset. He can really throw the ball. He’s a very decisive player. Like I said, he was really clutch for us in those games, and so yeah, excited cause I think, you know, I think last year in those four games were just the kids really just scratching the surface. He’s got a chance to be really outstanding,” Riley said.
Next Step For Maiava
In the 2024 season, Maiava passed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. He threw six interceptions and finished the season with a 59.8 completion percentage.
Heading into the 2025 season, Maiava’s accuracy will be something to watch for. The quarterback threw two interceptions against Notre Dame and three against Texas A&M. Maiava demonstrated how he can bounce back in a rough game, but avoiding turnovers will be a key thing to watch for this year.
One way for Maiava to open up the offense, which will also be something to watch for, is by using his legs more. Maiva had 20 carries for 45 yards and four touchdowns last season. While he may not run all the time, he could make big plays for the team running, especially in the red zone.
Riley has coached talented quarterbacks, and Maiava is in a good position to succeed. USC has confidence in Maiava, as the team looks to improve upon a 7-6 2024 record.
The USC Trojans will open up the season against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 4:30 p.m. PT.