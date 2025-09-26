USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Secret Behind Elite Running Back Duo
A true key to the USC Trojans recent success has been the new and improved running back room, headlined by two transfers. Running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan have taken the backfield by storm, combining for 693 yards and six touchdowns.
The talented duo has impacted the run game in more ways than one.
After both starting running backs in Houston Texans running back Woody Marks and Texas Tech’s Quinten Joyner parted ways with USC, the task to fill the shoes was left in Sanders’ and Jordan’s hands, and have not disappointed.
Running Back Duo Making Positive Impact on Trojans Team
Jordan and Sanders both have molded into the offense with talent, and off the field energy.
USC coach Lincoln Riley noted their togetherness, and their will to put the team before themselves.
“They get along really well. They're almost like long lost brothers. You would think they'd been playing the game together for years,” Riley said after Wednesday’s practice. “They've just viewed (the game) from such an unselfish perspective that it's made each one of them better. It’s really rubbed off on our entire team.”
With both running backs in their first seasons with USC, their numbers on paper stand out as impressive, even just four games in.
Waymond Jordan Taking First Division 1 Season By Storm
Jordan, the Hutchinson Community College transfer, has exceeded expectations, especially for his first season in Division I college football.
Through game one Jordan was quick to provide USC with scores, earning his first touchdown in the Trojans home opener in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Jordan has always dreamed of playing for a well-known program, and is fulfilling his dreams in the cardinal and gold.
“I believed this since I was a little boy, that I’ll play at a big school,” Jordan said after a Trojans Fall Camp practice. “I didn’t know which school, but I just knew it was going to be at a big school. And I just kept my eyes on that the whole time.”
At Hutchinson, Jordan was the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back coming from the portal, backed by his impressive resume last season.
Jordan’s sophomore season produced 1,614 rushing yards on 218 carries and 20 touchdowns. Jordan was also named the 2024 NJCAA National Offensive player of the year.
His ability to find the pocket and breakthrough with speed has benefitted the Trojans game on the ground. He can also break tackles to gain yardage in critical moments, making first downs look easy.
Eli Sanders Adds Receiving and Rushing Strength
Sanders was one of the most anticipated quarterbacks, especially after his strong performance at New Mexico.
Entering the portal, Sanders finished his time with his best season thus far. Sanders rushed for 1,063 rushing yards on 147 carries and nine touchdowns.
Prior to his single season with the Lobos, Sanders spent three seasons at Iowa State, where he produced 703 rushing yards on 102 carries and four touchdowns.
Riley expressed his excitement for Sanders, noting his explosiveness was something the running back room was looking for.
“Eli’s explosive, I mean you just see his explosion, it just kind of jumps off the tape already, which is what we saw on tape," Riley said.
On top of Sanders being dominant on the ground, he also has one receiving touchdown for 73 yards.
Sanders' new chapter with the Trojans ring in emotions similar to Jordan, he’s fulfilling his dream at USC.
“I never take a day for granted here, just being at USC, having the opportunity to get a degree from the University of Southern California is huge,” Sanders said after Trojans Fall Camp. “With the football aspect of it, I'm super blessed in it. And definitely the academics as well.”
