USC Trojans Coaches Make In-Home Recruiting Visit With California Five-Star

Recruiting for the 2027 cycle is beginning to ramp up and the USC Trojans coaching staff is back on the trail.

Secondary coach Doug Belk paid a visit to San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star safety Honor Fa'alave Johnson. The highly sought-after prospect is the No. 16 overall recruit, No. 1 safety and No. 1 player in the state of California, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The do-it-all star from San Diego is rated as safety, but if there's anyone in the 2027 class that would be a serious contender to play on both sides of the ball at the collegiate level, it would be Fa'alave-Johnson. He went viral this past fall for his blazing speed at the running back position and is one of the players you want the ball in their hands as much as possible.

Fa'alave-Johnson has been on the Trojans radar for quite some time, picking up an offer the summer after his freshman season. He was on campus last spring, where he met with multiple coaches on both sides of the ball and returned in the fall as part of a star-studded recruiting weekend to watch USC throttle Michigan on Oct. 11.

When general manager Chad Bowden arrived in Los Angeles last January, he put an emphasis on keeping elite Southern California prospects from leaving the state. They were successful in doing so for the 2026 cycle and are looking to keep that momentum for the 2027 cycle. And if there's one recruit the Trojans have to land in their backyard, the consensus answer would probably be Fa'alave-Johnson.

Southern Cal will push to have Fa'alave-Johnson on campus multiple times this spring and then host him for an official visit in the summer.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After signing 35 commitments during the early signing period last month, the Trojans 2027 class will be much smaller. So, they have been very specific on which recruits they have targeted. USC has zeroed in on a pair of local safeties in Fa'alave-Johnson and Damien (Calif.) four-star Gavin Williams.

They will also pay a home visit with Williams this week.

Williams had a busy fall itinerary, which included making three trips out to the Coliseum on gameday. The Trojans close proximity to several blue-chip prospects is a luxury and one they are taking advantage of with Williams. The 6-foot-1 safety is a tremendous athlete with a receiver background that translates to the defensive side of the ball.

2027 Cornerback Targets Competing in Navy All-American Game

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Similar to safety, USC has locked in on a trio of local cornerbacks for the 2027 class in Mater Dei (Calif.) four-stars Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington, and Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star Duvay Williams.

All three are down in San Antonio to compete at the Navy All-American Bowl, along with seven USC signees in defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, edge Luke Wafle, running back Deshonne Redeaux. receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley, offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov and cornerback Brandon Lockhart.

Washington will announce his commitment on Saturday, Jan. 10 and the Trojans are in great position to land its first commitment of the 2027 cycle. USC signed four recruits from the national powerhouse last month in Dixon-Wyatt, tight end Mark Bowman, linebacker Shaun Scott and defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.

