Former USC Receiver Prince Strachan Transfers to Big 12 School

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Prince Strachan has found a new home. Strachan will be headed to the Big 12 to join West Virginia, 247Sports announced on Sunday night.

Strachan spent two seasons at Boise State, where he caught 37 passes for 578 yards and three touchdowns, before transferring to USC last winter. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound pass-catcher was expected to key contributor in Lincoln Riley’s offense this past fall.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Prince Strachan (17) carries the ball against Missouri State Bears linebacker Jashawn Cooper (21) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, true freshman Tanook Hines, who didn’t enroll until the summer, won the starting job alongside star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane coming out of fall camp.

Strachan was third string coming out of camp, which also included being behind another true freshman in Corey Simms on the depth chart. Strachan caught one pass for 25 yards with the backups in the second half of the Trojans season opener and did not appear in another game for USC.

He suffered an ankle injury in that game but was off the injury report by week 4. The good news for Strachan is that he is able to redshirt and will still have two years of eligibility and a fresh start.

Outlook of USC’s Wide Receiver Room

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA;Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Even with Lemon and Lane declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft and Jaden Richardson exhausting his eligibility, it would be hard for Strachan to find a role in the Trojans offense in 2026.

USC landed a commitment from former NC State receiver Terrell Anderson via the transfer portal on Monday. After appearing in every game during his true freshman season in 2024, Anderson had a breakout campaign this season, hauling in 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

In addition to Hines and Simms, Zacharyus Williams will return in 2026. Williams was the other transfer portal addition the Trojans made last season at receiver, except the former Utah pass-catcher did not join the team until the summer. Williams suffered a significant upper body against Georgia Southern on Sept. 6 that kept him out for a majority of the season.

Williams returned against Oregon on Nov. 22 and played the final two regular season games, so he was able to play in the Alamo Bowl and still redshirt this season.

USC signed an impressive haul of receivers in their No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle. In total, six high school recruits will join the Trojans receiver room this season in four-stars Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster, Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Luc Weaver, and three-stars Ja'Myron 'Tron' Baker and Roderick Tezeno.

Feaster, Dixon-Wyatt and Mosley are all expected to receive early playing time but as Hines proved, Weaver, Baker and Tezeno should not be counted.

Latest on Former Auburn Receiver Cam Coleman

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Auburn five-star receiver Cam Coleman is one, if not the most coveted prospect in the country. Coleman took a visit with Texas A&M over the weekend, according to 247Sports, but he has reportedly canceled his visit with USC. The Trojans landed former NC State receiver Terrell Anderson, likely eliminating USC from the Coleman sweepstakes.

