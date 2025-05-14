Why USC Trojans Could Make College Football Playoff Debut In 2025
The USC Trojans have failed to reach the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014. The closest the Trojans came was in 2022, USC coach Lincoln Riley's first season. They entered conference championship weekend with a win-and-in scenario, but a horrific defensive performance and an injury to Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams against Utah ended their hopes.
Last season, the playoff expanded from four teams to 12 teams and will remain that way for at least one more season. Four Big Ten teams reached the inaugural 12-team playoff, including Big Ten foe Ohio State, who went on to win the national championship.
USC would need win a minimum of nine games, if not 10 to have a fighting chance. Ohio State proved you don't need to win the conference or even play in the conference championship to end up in the dance. So, could the Trojans be a playoff team in 2025? A look into the possibility...
Everything starts with the progression of redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava, who took over as the Trojans starter for the final four games of the 2024 season. Riley raved about Maiava throughout the spring, from both a mental and physical standpoint.
Maiava will have his two targets back in juniors Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. They added former Boise State receiver Prince Strachan in the winter transfer portal window and former Utah receiver Zacharyus Williams in the spring transfer portal window. Redshirt freshman Xavier Jordan, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle and 2025 four-star receiver Corey Simms looked very good spring and will carve out roles in the Trojans offense this season. Senior Lake McRee and sophomore Walker Lyons gives Maiava two reliable targets at the tight end position.
However, the strength of Riley's offense could come from the running back room this season. For the fourth consecutive year, the Trojans coach dove into the transfer portal to fill out his running back room. They landed former New Mexico running back Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 ranked junior college running back to pair with sophomore Bryan Jackson.
USC is replacing three starters on the offensive line, freshman All-American left tackle Elijah Paige and junior guard Alani Noa are the only returning starters. They added former Syracuse center J'Onre Reed and Purdue guard DJ Wingfield via the transfer portal to be plug-and-play starters. Redshirt sophomore Tobias Raymond started at right tackle in the bowl game and is expected to be a full-time starter in the fall.
USC will face Missouri State, Georgia Southern, Purdue and Michigan State to start the season. Their first test will come in week 5 when they travel to Champaign to face Illinois, a program that won 10 games in 2024. How Maiava compares to Illinois quarterback Luke Altmeyer and looks a month into the season will be very telling whether or not we see five-star Husan Longstreet start any games in 2025.
The Trojans will have their first bye week in week 6 before welcoming Michigan to the Coliseum in a highly anticipated rematch of last year's thriller in Ann Arbor, where Michigan pulled off a 27-24 win, thanks to a Kaleel Mullings one-yard rushing touchdown with less than a minute remaining in regulation.
From there, USC will travel to South Bend to face Notre Dame for the 96th meeting between the two longtime rivals. The Trojans second bye week will come in week 9 and then head to Lincoln to face Nebraska in week 10 and then return to Los Angeles for back-to-back home games against Northwestern and Iowa.
The Trojans will close out the regular season at Oregon in week 13 and against UCLA at the Coliseum in the 95th meeting between the crosstown rivals.
Defensively, USC made massive strides in its first year under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Despite being hampered by injuries at all three levels throughout the seasons, the Trojans showed vast improvements in terms of schematics, physicality and overall execution.
A year after depth on the defensive line was a concern, it could very much be the deepest and most talented position group on the roster this season. Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver and Jamaal Jarrett both signed with USC in the winter transfer portal and signed five-star Jahkeem Stewart in the 2025 cycle, who can play end or tackle. They will join redshirt junior Devan Thompkins, redshirt senior Kobe Pepe, sophomore Jide Abasiri on the interior of the defensive line.
Senior defensive end Anthony Lucas is back after suffering a season-ending injury in early October, he will pair with junior Braylan Shelby, sophomore Kameryn Fountain and redshirt freshman Elijah Newby. Redshirt senior Eric Gentry will also return from injury to lead a young, but very talented linebacker room.
In the secondary, the Trojans lost four of five starters, redshirt junior Kamari Ramsey is the only one returning. He will pair with NC State transfer Bishop Fitzgerald, who has started the last two seasons for the Wolfpack. At cornerback a trio of redshirt seniors are favored to start in DeCarlos Nicholson, DJ Harvey and Prophet Brown, but don't count out redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams.
The vibes around the program have been very high this offseason, but none of that matters if doesn't translate to wins on the field.