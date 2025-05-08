Chicago Bears' Colston Loveland Eye-Catching Comments On Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears invested significant draft capital around second-year quarterback Caleb Williams when they selected former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The former USC Trojans signal-caller showed flashes in 2024, but the Bears 10-game losing streak after a 4-2 start was the highlight of his rookie campaign.
Chicago spent the offseason upgrading every aspect of its offense to help elevate Williams into the quarterback they hoped for when they selected him with the No. 1 overall pick a year ago. They invested in the interior of the offensive line and hired former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be their new head coach and replicate his success in Detroit, insert Loveland.
The former Michigan star is viewed as the player that can help unlock Johnson’s potential in Chicago because of his similarities to Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, who has caught 146 passes for 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons in the NFL. Loveland will pair up with Cole Kmet to give the Bears another dynamic pass catcher at the tight end position.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Loveland has receiver abilities as a route runner and separator. His combination of size and speed creates mismatches for linebackers and safeties. Loveland drew lofty praise from former Michigan coach and current Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh as a 17-year-old early enrollee in spring practice.
That turned into a productive three years for the Idaho native at Michigan, despite playing in a run-oriented offense. His sure hands made him a reliable target for the Wolverines during their national championship run in 2023. Loveland will have an opportunity to maximize his skill set in the Windy City under the tutelage of Johnson and catching passes from Williams.
"Stud," Loveland said of Williams. "I love his game, just watching him throughout college. He's that man and I'm super excited. The arm talent on him, super smart, does everything the right way from what I can tell. So, I'm super excited. He gave me a call a little bit ago, so we're looking to build that bond and just get with him and help the Bears win."
The Bears return to the practice field to host rookie minicamp from Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 11. Loveland won’t be catching passes from Williams, that comes later this month, but it will be first opportunity to acclimate himself in Johnson’s offense.
The Bears have scheduled OTAs for May 20-22 and 27-30, and June 9-11 for only rookies. Their mandatory full squad minicamp will be June 3-5.
Williams is expected to take a massive leap in 2025 and having a new shiny target like Loveland will help the Bears signal-caller blossom into the quarterback the city of Chicago has been waiting for.