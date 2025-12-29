USC's DeCarlos Nicholson Opens Up On Decision To Play In Alamo Bowl

USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson has been a key player for the Trojans' secondary, a unit on defense that has shown promising growth since he transferred from Mississippi State in 2024. In a season where USC’s defense experienced many highs and lows, especially in their games away from the Coliseum, Nicholson was one of the top leaders for the Trojans, collecting 38 total tackles, one sack, and an interception.

Nicholson played in all 12 games for the Trojans this season, and on multiple occasions had to step up for a USC secondary that dealt with injuries early on in the year. Unlike some of the other players on USC who have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, Nicholson will be playing in the Trojans' Alamo Bowl matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) forces Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) out of bounds as he tries to complete a catch during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC players who have declared for the NFL Draft, including the Trojans' wide receiver duo of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, as well as tight end Lake McRee, chose not to play in the Alamo Bowl. Here’s what Nicholson said during Sunday’s Valero Alamo Bowl USC defense press conference.

What DeCarlos Nicholson Said

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Dane Key (6) is tackled by Southern California Trojans cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

On Choosing To Play In the Alamo Bowl After Declaring For NFL Draft:

“For me, there’s a multitude of reasons, but the job’s not finished here. I mean, I just want to go there with my brothers one more time and do this thing the right way, and also point to prove, they’ve got a good guy (Eric McAlister) over there, just going out and prove that I can play with anybody,” said Nicholson.

On Finishing Season With Alamo Bowl Win Over TCU:

“Putting on a show and not putting any bad product out on the field and just ending this thing the right way with out brothers, and like coach (Lynn) said that momentum going into the offseason and then for me leaving out better than I found it and just showing the young guys how things are supposed to be done and the way to finish off,” said Nicholson.

On Defending Against Wide Receiver Eric McAlister and TCU's Offense:

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) comes off the field during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“I think it comes from excellent communication and playing well together, all 11 people out there, especially on the back end, and just having that mindset to win and every rep going into the game,” said Nicholson.

Nicholson, USC Aim To Finish Season With Alamo Bowl Win vs. TCU

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Nicholson will look to finish his Trojan career on a high note and lead USC to an Alamo Bowl victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. A win over TCU would give USC its third straight bowl victory and improve coach Lincoln Riley’s bowl record to 3-1 with the Trojans.

His departure to the NFL is a major loss for USC’s secondary, as the Trojans will lose one of their top defensive leaders. The play of USC’s defense next season is critical in the Trojans' aspirations of reaching the College Football Playoff in its fifth season under Riley.

Winning the Alamo Bowl over TCU would be huge for USC’s momentum heading into a pivotal offseason. The kickoff between USC and TCU in the Alamo Bowl is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

