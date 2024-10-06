USC Trojans' College Football Playoff Hopes Dead After Second Big Ten Loss?
The USC Trojans dropped their second game of the season 24-17 on Saturday, Oct. 5, to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. It's the second time the Trojans have lost on the road in the final minute this season.
Similar to the Michigan finish, the Gophers drove down to the USC one-yard in the final minute of regulation and on fourth and goal were able to punch it in for the go-ahead score.
"It was a really close game and obviously came down to just inches right there at the end,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “We’ve had a couple of those. That’s the frustrating thing for our team right now. I mean, we’re two plays away from probably being 5-0."
But the reality is they’re not 5-0, they’re 3-2. So, are the Trojans still alive for the College Football Playoff? Technically, yes but it’s an uphill battle.
In the new 12-team college football playoff, a 2-loss team can still make it in. The Power-4 conference winners will receive an automatic bid and a first-round bye and the highest-ranking Group of Five school will also receive an automatic. The final seven spots will be selected by the committee.
Although a loss to Minnesota will be a stain on their resume, USC has two top-15 matchups coming up on their schedule, No. 4 Penn State next week and No. 11 Notre Dame to close out the regular season in November 30. Their matchup against 5-1 Nebraska on Nov. 16 could also be a top-25 contest when the time comes around. Wins over all three of those opponents would bolster their chances significantly.
But you could also look at it the other way, the Trojans have one of the toughest schedules in college football moving forward, and recent history isn't necessarily on their side.
Lincoln Riley is 2-6 in his last eight conference games and is 4-8 against ranked opponents during his time at USC. The Trojans have struggled in tough road environments under Riley, and a roadtrip to Washington looms on Nov. 2. After Saturdays loss, USC remains winless in the eastern and central time zones since 2012. A loss on the road at Maryland on Oct. 19 could extend the streak.
The path is simple, win out and they're in. Even with the ugly loss to Minnesota, the Trojans would have a strong enough resume as a two-loss team for the playoff committee to put them in. The win over the LSU in the season opener remains their most impressive win on their schedule and can carry a ton of weight at the end of the season.
