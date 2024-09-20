Exclusive: USC Trojans Running Back Woody Marks Ready to Cement His Own USC Legacy
The USC Trojans have a rich history of great running backs that have come through the program. It has become one of the more iconic positions in college football because of the hardware accumulated over generations and countless All-Americans. Five Trojans have won college football’s most prestigious award, the Heisman trophy, including Mike Garrett, OJ Simpson, Charles White, Marcus Allen and Reggie Bush.
Most recently, USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has found success diving into the transfer portal to upgrade his offense at the running back position. In 2022 Travis Dye and Austin Jones carried the ball, in 2023 it was MarShawn Lloyd, and this season it’s Woody Marks.
“It feels great just to know the guys that played before me have set the pavement for me,” Marks said. “You got guys like Reggie Bush, LenDale White, those guys played in the same uniform, the same locker room. You got a couple Heisman winning running backs on this team, it’s pretty amazing to play for this university.”
Playing for the legendary Mike Leach
Before Marks suited up for the Cardinal and Gold, Marks spent four seasons at Mississippi State, three of which he played for the legendary Mike Leach. Leach sadly passed away in December 2022.
“He was a great coach, great offensive mind, he could come up with anything like right off the head,” Marks said. “He basically knows what the defense is gonna run, he knows how to beat any defense with any play he makes. He’s a great coach to be around. He’s funny and just loves football.”
Marks not only played for a coach that helped revolutionize football at every level with his Air Raid offense but he had the privilege of knowing Mike Leach the person. They spent time together in meeting rooms and on the field but the two also bonded off of it.
“We always went to the movies on Fridays when we traveled,” Marks said. “He would always be the first one in line to get a concession and he told me to put cheese on my hot dog, I never ate it like that but it was actually good.”
Marks rushed for 1,883 yards during his time in Starkville. He ranks first in school history in both career receptions (214) and receiving yards (1,225) by a running back, but at the conclusion of the 2023 season, he decided it was time for a change.
Adjusting to life in Los Angeles
Marks, an Atlanta native, arrived in Los Angeles for the first time ever when he and his family sat down with Riley in December 2023.
“It’s a different vibe out here,” Marks said. “Food is very different, all the food trucks. I just thought it was sunny. In the spring it rained a lot, so I was like yeah, somebody lied to me. They were like it never rains. But it's gotten easier, just getting around and knowing where to go."
Marks is using his time in Los Angeles to maximize his resources and look at his future outside of football.
“It’s a nice place for marketing and a chance to connect with a lot of people,” Marks said. “That’s the biggest with me, just a chance to meet new people and find ways to better myself after football.”
The Trojans running back is learning the difference between playing in a college town versus playing in a city with nearly four million residents.
“You got different things here, you got the Dodgers, Lakers, you got so many things going on,” Marks said. “You probably got a famous person having a concert in town, just a lot of things going on, you got traffic.”
Establishing a new culture at USC
Marks transferred to USC when the program was coming off an underwhelming 8-5 season. With the Trojans moving to the Big Ten, there was an emphasis on the team to get bigger in the offseason and establish a new culture with veteran leadership from players like Marks.
The team not only needed to change physically but they needed a change mentally as they were about to usher in a new era.
"I think I stepped in as a great leader," Marks said. "I think many people put that on my shoulders."
“Those months from January to the end of spring into fall camp, everybody really bought in,” Marks said. “They did everything the strength coaches wanted us to do. You looked up and see the differences in everybody’s body, not just a handful of guys but many guys. Everybody just bought into the program.”
Before the Trojans began practice in the spring, Marks knew this team had the potential to be special.
“This team was very tight, not a group of guys here and a group of guys there, it was the whole team budding together,” Marks said. “Not going to parties, just going over to each other’s houses and hanging together. You have to bond together to be a good team because you have play on the same field. That’s when I knew it was going to click. And then when we got to the football, I was like, yeah, this team is good.”
Thriller in Las Vegas
USC opened the 2024 season in front of a sold-out crowd in Las Vegas against the LSU Tigers. Marks scored the first touchdown of the season on a 2-yard plunge to give the Trojans an early 7-0 lead.
Late in the fourth quarter, with USC leading by three points, LSU was driving to either tie the game with a field goal or take the lead with a touchdown. Either way, Marks knew what the Trojans needed to do on the final drive.
“I told Jakobi Lane, we gonna get the ball back and we got to go score, Marks said. “I’m built for it, you built for it, I kept telling myself I’m built for it.”
The Trojans took the field with 1:47 remaining and the game tied up at 20. A short run and reception from Marks helped USC inch closer to midfield.
A big completion from Miller Moss to Kyron Hudson with a targeting penalty tacked on brought USC down to the 13-yard line. The very next play, Marks to took the handoff with the mindset “you touch the ball you got to go score." His 13-yard dash to the end zone with eight seconds remaining gave USC a thrilling 27-20 victory.
USC Big Ten Debut
The 2-0 Trojans make their long-awaited Big Ten debut on Saturday, Sep. 21 against the Michigan Wolverines. A moment Marks and his teammates are more than prepared for.
“It’s the culture around USC, known for physical football,” Marks said. “USC has always been a physical team, physical program, always won big games, why not just let legacy just keep going on.”
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Can USC Steal 4-Star Quarterback From Texas A&M Aggies?
MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines: TV, Injury Update, Preview
MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About Michigan Wolverines Dual-Threat Quarterback Alex Orji
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Advice To Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Kickoff Time vs. Wisconsin Badgers Slots
MORE: USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart Defends USC Quarterback Miller Moss