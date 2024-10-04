Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Sam Darnold Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September. He is the first Minnesota quarterback to win player of the month since Kirk Cousins in October 2019.
The former USC Trojans signal-caller has the Vikings off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2016. They are one of just two teams in the NFL still undefeated along with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Darnold, who is having a career resurgence in the Twin Cities has been excellent through the first month of the season, playing like an MVP candidate. He is 73-of-106 (68.9%) for 932 yards, a league-high 11 touchdowns versus three interceptions and has generated a league-high passer rating of 118.9.
The 27-year-old has led the Vikings to wins over three teams that reached at least the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season, the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers. Darnold is on his fourth team in his career but playing under Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, he is looking like a player that many believed he would be coming out of USC.
“The amount of work that goes into that position on your quarterback journey when everybody decides that you cannot play — we always believed in him,” O’Connell said. “I’m really proud of Sam Darnold.”
On Sunday, Darnold will have the opportunity to face the team that made him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the New York Jets when Minnesota travels to London for the first international game of the season. The Jets drafted Darnold to be the savior of the franchise, something they have been starving for since Joe Namath left in the 1970s.
He struggled mightily during his three seasons in New York behind subpar offensive line play and a limited amount weapons around him. The Jets decided to move off of Darnold after three seasons and drafted Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Darnold was humble about his experience in New York when he spoke with the media on Wednesday. When asked if he felt that the Jets failed him, Darnold replied "no".
"I had a lot of opportunities in New York, and I always felt like I could've played better there," he said.
The Vikings will face the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 6. Kickoff is set for 6:30 a.m. PT and will be televised on the NFL Network.
