USC Trojans Will Face Seven Of College Football’s Top Quarterbacks

Last season, USC struggled in the secondary for the first half of the season, particularly at cornerback. The defensive line was able to mask some of the problems because they were getting to the quarterback at a high rate, even with just a four-man rush.

And then it flipped the second of the season. The cornerback play got better as the season progressed, but they weren’t able to affect the quarterback the same way. The two have to be connected next season as the Trojans face several high-profile quarterbacks on their schedule.

Dante Moore, Oregon, Sept. 26

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs off the field after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Calm and collected would be the best way to describe Dante Moore. The Oregon quarterback was a projected top two pick in the draft but elected to return to school for another season.

He’s already a quick processor in the pocket. Now, Moore has a full season of high-end football under his belt as starter. Moore is a natural thrower of the football with precise ball placement. He can be methodical down the field and then hit a big play over the top. The former five-star recruit has a ton of arm talent.

Moore isn’t necessarily a dynamic runner, but he can create second reaction throwing opportunities. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Moore is probably the best quarterback the Trojans will see in the fall.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State, Oct. 31

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) motions during the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The quarterback that is most likely to challenge for that notion is Julian Sayin. The former five-star recruit is surgical. He completed 78.9 percent of his throws, setting a new NCAA record for the highest single-season completion percentage.

Sayin excels in the quick game throws with anticipation and touch. He doesn’t have the strongest arm but does throw a nice deep ball. And playing at Ohio State, Sayin will always be throwing to star receivers, most notably Jeremiah Smith.

Sayin enters next season with something to prove after a rough finish in games against Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game and Miami in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Demond Williams, Washington, Oct. 3

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) sets to pass in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After some transfer portal controversy, quarterback Demond Williams returns to Washington for another season.

The electrifying dual-threat quarterback is an unbelievable talent. He is elusive as a runner, with the ability to create big plays at any given moment.

Williams has a live arm and can operate in the pocket. Last season, he completed 69.5 percent of his throws, which considering the level of athlete he is at the position, is very impressive. Williams accounted for over 3,600 yards of offense and accounted for 31 total touchdowns.

Josh Hoover, Indiana, Nov. 14

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) comes off the field during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza is headed off to the NFL and in comes TCU transfer Josh Hoover.

The Trojans would have saw Hoover in the Alamo Bowl, but he entered the portal beforehand. Instead, they will see him in Bloomington in mid-November. A three-year starter for the Horned Frogs, Hoover has played a ton of football. The rising senior has thrown for nearly 10,000 yards and 71 touchdowns.

MORE: Gary Patterson Gets Real About USC's Top Ranked Recruits

MORE: Penn State's Potential 'White Out' Game Revealed

MORE: Three Potential ESPN College GameDay Appearances for USC Trojans

He’s a decisive thrower that processes information quickly. Hoover plays in rhythm, delivering the ball on time and on target. He played in an RPO system at TCU, so his transition to Indiana should be seamless.

Malik Washington, Maryland, Nov. 21

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a pass against Michigan State in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Malik Washington started all 12 games during his true freshman season. The 6-foot-5, 231-pound Washington can get it done through the air and with his legs. He is one of two Big Ten true freshmen since 1996 with over 2,500 passing yards and 300 rushing yards.

Washington needs to become a more accurate passer but last season is a great step in the right direction.

Rocco Becht, Penn State, Oct. 10

Iowa State Cyclones' quarterback Rocco Becht (3) looks for pass against Arizona State during the first quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rocco Becht, a three-year starter, won 26 games at Iowa State under Matt Campbell. The former Cyclones coach took the job at Penn State this offseason and his quarterback decided to join him.

Becht has played a ton of football at the collegiate level, throwing for nearly 10,000 yards. He’s also a threat to use his legs. Becht and Campbell will carry the RPO system to Happy Valley. And after a down season in 2025, Becht looks to bounce back in a new environment.

Nico Iamaleava, UCLA, Nov. 28

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) sets to pass the ball during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Nico Iamaleava had an inconsistent first season at UCLA. But the former five-star recruit is now entering his third season as a starter at the collegiate level. He’s flashed the arm talent that made him a coveted recruit in the 2023 cycle. Last season, he was more effective using his legs than, especially in the Bruins upset win over Penn State.

Iamaleava will have a more competent coach in his second season Westwood with Bob Chesney coming over from James Madison. If there was any year it comes together for the Southern California native it would be in 2026.

Recommended Articles