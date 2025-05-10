USC Trojans Commit Brandon Lockhart Played Crucial Role in Elbert Hill’s Recruitment
Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, a Los Angeles native has been committed to the USC Trojans since October 2023, his sophomore year.
Several schools from across the country have tried to pull Lockhart out of Southern California, instead the blue-chip recruit has been an active recruiter for the Trojans to help restore his hometown school to national prominence. He’s been an frequent visitor on campus to help persuade other top prospects and that includes actively recruiting players that play the same position.
Lockhart played a crucial role in the recruitment of Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, who announced his pledge to USC on May 2 over offers from in-state Ohio State, Alabama and west coast foe Oregon. Los Angeles is a long way from Ohio and Lockhart has made it a priority to make sure Hill felt at home in Southern California.
“Elbert Hill was one of the guys we didn’t expect him too, but the more and more we kept reaching out, the more and more we kept trying to get on him and now look he just committed last week,” Lockhart told Rivals. “That was a big commitment for us, and I can’t wait to work with him."
“Coming from Ohio, all the way to California, Los Angeles, you want to make sure he feels welcomed, so I let him know if he ever wants to just visit, regardless of it’s with his family or not with his family, he’s always welcomed at my house with my parents," Lockhart continued.
Hill had become a high priority for the Trojans at the turn of the new year. He took his first visit to Los Angeles in late January with his family and was blown away by his time on campus. USC coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn each visited Hill in Ohio that same month. Hill returned to USC on March 29 and then again on April 26 for the Trojans final spring practice, where he informed Riley that he would be committing to the Cardinal and Gold.
USC has formed its own version of the “No Fly Zone” in the secondary. The Trojans now hold commitments from three of the top six cornerbacks in the 2026 cycle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star RJ Sermons is the No. 2 cornerback and No. 33 overall prospect, Hill is the No. 3 cornerback and No. 40 overall prospect, and Lockhart is the No. 6 overall prospect and No. 53 overall prospect.
Lockhart and Hill have been standouts on the camp and 7v7 circuit this spring, while Sermons has been impressive on the track. Sermons clocked a time of 10.30 in the 100-meter and 20.88 in the the 200-meter earlier this month, both were the second best mark in the state this season.
St. John Bosco (Calif) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland has been committed since July 2024 and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star safety Madden Riordan has been committed since November 2023.
The Trojans are not done pursuing blue-chip defensive backs in Southern California with official visit season here.
Mount Miguel (Calif.) five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington is the top-ranked player at the position. The two-way star from San Diego County is one of the most coveted prospects across the country. Arrington kicked off his official visits by visiting Penn State last weekend and will take his official with USC on June 17, before announcing his decision on July 5.
Similar to Sermons, Arrington is a superstar on the track. He broke Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles’ Arcadia high school 200-meter record with a time of 20.35 and also ran a 10.32 in the 100-meter.
Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star safety Davon Benjamin is close to setting dates for his official dates for this summer and the Trojans are in the mix. Benjamin visited USC twice this spring and the Trojans staff have been at his school a couple of times this calendar year. USC holds a commitment from Benjamin's teammate, four-star running Deshonne Redeaux.