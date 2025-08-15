All Trojans

USC Trojans Four-Star Commit Calls Out Fake Recruiting Report on Social Media

USC Trojans class of 2026 wide receiveer Ethan "Boobie" Feaster announced his commitment to Lincoln Riley and the Trojans on July 4. Feaster recently denied a report that he would be visiting the Oklahoma Sooners, despite still being a USC commit.

Cory Pappas

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans received the commitment from class of 2026 recruit, wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster in July. Recently, responded to a report that he would be going on a visit to another school while being committed to USC.

Ethan “Boobie” Feaster Calls Out Fake Report Regarding Oklahoma Visit

Head coach Brent Venables runs drills during football practice for the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Okla., on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was a report that came out that Feaster would be paying an unofficial visit to the Oklahoma Sooners in the next month. Feaster responded on his social media, claiming that no such thing was true. 

“I don’t mean no disrespect to anyone but please don’t lie or speculate on my name unless it came out of me or my parents mouth,” Feaster said. “This is not true.”

On July 4 of 2025, Boobie Feaster announced that he would be committing to the USC Trojans, adding another highly rated recruit to Coach Lincoln Riley’s loaded 2026 class. 

Feaster's Player Profile

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boobie Feaster is a 6-1, 180 pound wide receiver out of DeSoto, Texas. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 6 overall wide receiver in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. Feaster was evaluated by scouting analyst Gabe Brooks in June of 2025.

“Consistently smooth and sudden with advanced get-open acumen for a young wideout...Coordinated agility that influences ability to get open early in the route,” Brooks said. “Well rounded pass catcher who succeeds at multiple levels.”

Brooks also added that he views Feaster as a player that has the tools to lead a good wide receiver room at a high-major school and has the physical makeup of a future pro.

Projects as a high-major weapon who could lead and/or serve as a playmaking piece in a talented wide receiver room,” Brooks said. “Possesses physical and athletic specs that suggest long-term pro potential.

Lincoln Riley Adds Feaster to 2026 Recruiting Class

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Boobie Feaster is currently one of 32 players in the class of 2026 to commit to Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. What made Feaster choose USC? Here is what he told ESPN following his commitment announcement.

"They're going to put me in the best position to go in the first round," Feaster said. "I know Coach Riley, no matter what, he's always going to throw the ball and get it to his best player, and they're always going to have a quarterback."

Dating back to his days with the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley's teams have been known to have a high powered aerial attack on offense. Three different quarterbacks on Riley's teams since 2017 have won a Heisman trophy; Baker Mayfield in 2017, Kyler Murray in 2018, and Caleb Williams in 2022.

If USC strikes gold at the quarterback position with Feaster, it could help his receiving numbers and boost his draft stock.

