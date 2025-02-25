All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruiting Prowess: Predicted to Land Pair of Elite Recruits Trent Mosely, Malakai Lee

The USC Trojans landed two big commitments over the weekend and are trending to land two more highly coveted recruits, Santa Margarita Catholic (CA) four-star receiver Trent Mosely and Kamehameha Secondary (HI) four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee. 

Kendell Hollowell

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans added two big commitments over the weekend in Lincoln-Way East (IL) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and Santa Margarita Catholic (CA) four-star edge Simote Katoanga. 

Both recruits are major additions to a growing 2026 recruiting class, and the Trojans are in line to add two more highly touted prospects. On3’s Steve Wiltfong has logged an expert prediction for USC to land Santa Margarita (CA) four-star receiver Trent Mosely and Kamehameha Secondary (HI) four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee. 

Lincoln Riley
The Trojans are in a recruiting battle with Notre Dame for Mosely, but as of late USC has overtaken their rival for the talented pass-catcher. Mosley was part of massive recruiting weekend in mid-November to watch the Trojans defeat Nebraska. The local Orange County product was also part of stacked list of recruits that were on campus for Junior Day earlier this month. 

“Today was great,” Mosley told On3. “I really enjoyed spending time with the coaches and hearing more about the vision. It feels like they are close to building something special.”

With USC flipping Williams from Oregon over the weekend, the program has shifted focus to surrounding him with plenty of talent and Mosely is high on the priority list. 

Santa Margarita hired a new coach this offseason in former USC Heisman trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer. With Palmer at the helm of his alma mater, USC could have the inside track to some of the top talent of one of the top high school programs in Southern California. 

The Trojans are also in a great spot to land Lee over Michigan, Texas, Georgia, BYU and Alabama. The 6-7, 310-pounder from Honolulu is the No. 8 offensive tackle and No. 1 player in Hawaii according to the On3 Industry Rankings. USC does not have a commit on the offensive line for the 2026 cycle at this point in the stage.

In a conference like the Big Ten, everything starts in the trenches and the Trojans are working to build a front on both sides of the ball that can dominate the line of scrimmage. 

Lincoln Riley
After finishing outside of the top 10 in recruiting rankings in back-to-back years, USC has been off to a great start in the 2026 cycle with a new and improved recruiting staff lead by general manager Chad Bowden to pair with a coaching staff that has been relentless on the trail. 

They hold 11 commitments, including seven four-stars and five players in the top 100 recruits according to the On3 Industry Rankings. They trail Oregon by less than three-tenths of a point for the No. 1 spot in the On3 Industry Rankings but hold the top-ranked spot according to 247Sports and Rivals. Lincoln Riley has an opportunity to finish with his highest-ranked recruiting class since he became the coach at Oklahoma in 2017.

