Mater Dei Safety Troy Bishop Shares Latest on His Recruitment After USC Trojans Offer

Fresh off picking up an offer from Ohio State this past Tuesday, Mater Dei (Calif.) 2028 three-star safety Troy Bishop worked out at USC on Thursday, June 11 and left with an offer from the Trojans.

“It was a blessing and showing my hard work is starting to show and pay off,” Bishop said. “I’m very grateful for the offer.”

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bishop shared his initial thoughts on the Trojans as they start to get into the mix for the talented defensive back.

“It is a great program with good history and tradition with great coaches and just overall great school,” Bishop said. “Most definitely looking forward to learning more about it.”

Troy Bishop’s Growing Recruitment This Offseason

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bishop was a standout player in the Mater Dei secondary as a sophomore last season, where he recorded three interceptions and five pass breakups. He moved around the backend of the defense, lining up at safety, nickel and cornerback.

The local product is rated as a safety but worked out with USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed last week, as part of a star-studded list of prospects that were on campus for the Trojans invite-only prospect camp.

“It was a very good time getting DB work in and getting coached up by him,” Bishop said.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bishop is starting to see his recruitment takeoff over the past couple of months. He picked up an offer from Oregon and UCLA in April. Nebraska, Notre Dame, Cal, Vanderbilt and others joined the mix in May.

While Bishop expressed gratitude for his growing recruitment, he says the three offers that have stood out to him are USC, Ohio State and Notre Dame. An offer from the Buckeyes in particular has caught his attention.

“It was a huge blessing and a dream come true," Bishop said. "What stood out to me is definitely their player development and the amount of guys, first rounders they send to the NFL.”

Bishop also mentioned Miami, UCLA, Arizona and Arizona State as schools that are heavily involved.

Mater Dei to USC Pipeline

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

USC rebuilt its pipeline with the national power in Santa Ana over the past couple of cycles. They signed four blue-chip prospects in their No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle in freshmen tight end Mark Bowman, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive lineman Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott.

In the 2027 class, they hold a commitment from four-star cornerback Danny Lang. Four-star cornerback Aaryn “J.O.” Washington previously played at Mater Dei, before transferring to IMG Academy (Fla.) in January. Both highly touted prospects have shutdown their recruitments this summer and the Trojans have their eyes on extending the pipeline into the 2028 class and beyond.

“It just shows the strong connection and the pipeline between USC and Mater Dei,” Bishop said.

Southern Cal is also in pursuit of Mater Dei 2028 four-star safety Ace Leutele, who has been a frequent visitor on campus over the years.

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