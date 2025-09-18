USC Trojans' D'Anton Lynn Addresses UCLA Job Rumors Following DeShaun Foster's Firing
The UCLA Bruins fired DeShaun Foster after beginning the season 0-3 with losses to Utah, UNLV, and New Mexico. As a result, rumors began to swirl about who will replace Foster as the Bruins' next coach.
One such name that has continued to surface for the UCLA job is USC Trojans' defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who coached at UCLA prior to his arrival at USC last year.
Lynn Address UCLA Job Rumors
Lynn said during his media availability session this week that he hasn't paid much attentions to the recent job opening in Westwood and that he is completely locked in on Trojans' next opponent in Michigan State.
“I have not. My mind is just on Michigan State. We’ve got a lot of stuff on defense that we’ve got to clean up and improve on. So that’s where all my focus is," Lynn said.
The connection between Lynn and UCLA is more than obvious. Lynn and the Bruins had real success together during their short stint.
UCLA and Lynn's History
Lynn came to USC last offseason after spending one season with the Bruins as their defensive coordinator in 2023. During his only year with UCLA, he helped the program achieve new heights on the defensive side of the ball under then-coach Chip Kelly. The Bruins' defense allowed the fewest yards in the Pac-12 and were among national leaders in most defensive metrics.
He played an instrumental part in the development on UCLA's defensive line in 2023. Lynn coached 2024 first-round NFL Draft pick in Laiatu Latu and helped raise the prospect status of Jay Toia, a 2025 seventh-round pick.
Trojans' Defense Shining Early
Lynn has the Trojans' defense rolling in year two. The unit has yet to give up 21 points or more in a game to start the season.
In the secondary, the Trojans have managed to grab seven interceptions. Lynn, a former safety himself, has really helped the secondary elevate their game.
Safety Bishop Fitzgerald has been one of the most underrated players in the Big Ten. He's recorded a team-high three interceptions and one pass deflection. Fitzgerald is second on the team in tackles with 15. Christian Pierce has stepped up this season after serving in a reserve role to begin his career. The junior safety has broken out under Lynn's three-safety look in the back end of the defense. Pierce has registered 11 tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection.
Up front, Lynn has utilized the Trojans' elite defensive front to the best of their abilities. Four players have racked up multiple sacks on the season. USC linebacker Eric Gentry leads the team in sacks and tackles with three and 21, respectively.
If the Trojans want to continue to keep building as a program, they will need to retain key pieces like Lynn in order to do so.