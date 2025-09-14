Why USC Trojans' D’Anton Lynn Could Be Top Candidate For UCLA Job Opening
The UCLA Bruins fired coach DeShaun Foster following their 35-10 loss at home to the New Mexico Lobos. Foster was hired by the Bruins prior to the 2024 season and finished up his UCLA tenure with a record of 5-10.
Could current USC Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn be a potential candidate for this vacant coaching job?
Could D’Anton Lynn’s Success with USC Translate?
D’Anton Lynn has been huge addition to Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff at USC. Lynn was tasked with cleaning up the Trojans defense and he did just that in year one. The USC defense allowed an average of 34 point per game in 2023. Enter Lynn.
In his first season with USC in 2024, his defense averaged an average of 24 points per game, shaving off 10 points allowed from the season prior. It has been a good start to the 2025 season for the USC defense, allowing just 16.7 points per game in their 3-0 start.
During this short period of time, USC is miles better than they were in 2023. If Lynn took over at UCLA, could he be the one to change their fortunes sooner rather than later? He has shown ability to do it already as a defensive coordinator.
Lynn has an NFL background and spent time with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 and 2022 as a safeties coach before being hired by the Bruins. He is also the son of former Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.
UCLA's Tough Stretch
It has been a rough year plus for the UCLA Bruins football program. They lost coach Chip Kelly following the 2023 season after he took the offensive coordinator position with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
This was bad timing as UCLA was set to play their first season as a member of the Big Ten conference. In Foster’s and UCLA’s first season in the Big Ten in 2024, they went 5-7 overall with a 3-6 mark in conference play. They missed a bowl game for the first time since the shortened 2020 season.
UCLA has a record in 2025 of 0-3 with blowout home losses to the Utah Utes and New Mexico Lobos with a road loss to the UNLV Rebels to go with it.