Why USC Trojans' D'Anton Lynn Didn't Pursue Penn State Opening, Stayed At USC
USC Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn is entering his second season on coach Lincoln Riley’s staff this season. Lynn took over as Trojans defensive coordinator prior to the 2024 season and made an immediate impact.
As the season went along, there were rumors starting to swirl that Lynn could potentially be looked at for another defensive coordinator job elsewhere or even a head coach opening. One of the teams that pursued Lynn in the offseason was his alma-mater, Penn State. Lynn recently spoke to the media about why he decided to come back to USC.
D’Anton Lynn: “Too Tough To Leave (USC)”
D’Anton Lynn played four collegiate season at Penn State before being signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets following the 2012 NFL Draft.
Earlier in the offseason, the Penn State defensive coordinator job opened up and Lynn was a candidate. Lynn was asked last week about why he didn’t entertain that opportunity more so.
“I just couldn’t imagine myself coaching anybody else,” Lynn said. “The people we have here, it was just too tough to leave.”
Before taking the USC defensive coordinator position prior to last season, Lynn was the defensive coordinator for cross-town rival, UCLA. Before that, Lynn had a few different stints in the NFL, primarily as a defensive backs coach. He was asked if he has a dream job in mind for the future.
“Right now, it’s here,” Lynn said.
He was also asked if he now prefers coaching in college more so than the NFL and if he would want to get back to the professional level.
“We’ll see…The more I’m in college, the more I enjoy college,” Lynn said. “Coaching these kids will be hard to stop doing.”
MORE: USC Trojans Commits Simote Katoanga, Chase Deniz Win MVP Honors at Recruiting Camp
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Commit RJ Sermons Clocks Blazing Times In 100, 200-Meter Dash
MORE: Star Actress Emma Roberts Pulls Autographed Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Trading Card
D'Anton Lynn’s Improving Defense At USC
Before D’Anton Lynn got to USC, the defense was a massive problem, giving up 34.1 points per game in the 2023 season. Despite having future No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams lighting up the scoreboard, USC was only able to go 7-5 with Williams in 2023 being his final year in college. Enter Lynn.
Lynn’s defense allowed just 24.1 points per game in 2024, a full 10 points better than the did in the prior season. If USC had that type of defense for either one of Caleb Williams’s seasons with the team in 2022 or 2023, they may have made a College Football Playoff or even a run at a national championship.
A recurring theme for USC in the 2024 season was their inability to finish games, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Out of the six losses that USC suffered, five of them were games in which they had a fourth quarter lead. Will Lynn and the Trojans defense be able to carry their overall improvement into 2025?