All Trojans

USC Trojans Predicted To Land Transfer Portal Linebacker From Penn State

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have already added Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher through the transfer portal, and the Trojans have been predicted to land Penn State linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson out of the portal as well.

Charlie Viehl

Penn State freshman Ta'Mere Robinson poses for a photo with a young fan following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in State College.
Penn State freshman Ta'Mere Robinson poses for a photo with a young fan following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in State College. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The USC Trojans are predicted to land former Penn State linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson out of the transfer portal, according to On3's Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos.

Robinson appeared in three games as a true freshman, but he was more involved in Penn State's linebacker rotation in 2024. Robinson played in 14 games for the Nittany Lions with 11 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 1.5 tackles for loss. He will be a redshirt sophomore in 2025, meaning he still has three years of eligibility remaining.

As a transfer, Robinson is ranked as the No. 7 linebacker available in the portal, according to 247Sports. As a recruit, Robinson was a member of the 2023 recruiting class, and 247Sports had him rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 2 recruit out of Pennsylvania. Robinson announced his decision to transfer on April 16, and he was visiting USC over the weekend.

Penn State freshman Ta'Mere Robinson poses for a photo with a young fan following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium
Penn State freshman Ta'Mere Robinson poses for a photo with a young fan following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in State College / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Coming off a visit to USC over the weekend I like where USC stands for former Penn State linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson," reported Wiltfong.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley talked about the potential of adding a linebacker during the spring transfer portal window, and the Trojans appear to be in prime position to do so.

MORE: USC Trojans’ Signee Jazzy Davidson Finishes as No. 1 Ranked High School Recruit

MORE: USC Trojans New Coach Chad Savage Already Making Huge Impact On Lincoln Riley's Team

MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Said About USC Trojans, Alabama, Oregon Ducks

"I think there are some of the obvious positions where we're a little bit thin that we may look at," Riley said. "Linebacker is one of those. Certainly it will kinda depend on how spring plays out and some of those other position battles and all that. That will determine the most. But I don't think it will be a huge, incredibly active period for us. My gut is we'll end up having a handful of positions that we're going to look at, and if we feel like someone fits, then we may pursue it."

In addition, the Trojans also hosted former Boise State linebacker Andrew Simpson once the transfer portal opened. Will Riley and his staff sign multiple linebackers in the spring? Perhaps the Trojans have decided to pursue Robinson over Simpson after both linebackers visited. While these trips are for prospects to see USC and meet the coaches, the Trojans are also vetting out each player as they see them in person, sometimes for the first time.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.
Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. / Chet Strange-Imagn Images

Should Wiltfong's prediction be correct, Robinson will join former Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher as the second transfer to commit to the Trojans this spring. USC's transfer portal class is ranked towards the bottom of the Big Ten by On3 because of the 25 players that have left the program in the offseason.

However, Riley and company have brought in a number of impact transfers including Urlacher, San Jose State defensive back DJ Harvey, North Carolina safety Bishop Fitzgerald, and Kentucky defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver. If the Trojans land Robinson, the Trojans could be finished on the defensive side of the ball.

feed

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football