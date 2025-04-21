USC Trojans Predicted To Land Transfer Portal Linebacker From Penn State
The USC Trojans are predicted to land former Penn State linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson out of the transfer portal, according to On3's Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos.
Robinson appeared in three games as a true freshman, but he was more involved in Penn State's linebacker rotation in 2024. Robinson played in 14 games for the Nittany Lions with 11 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 1.5 tackles for loss. He will be a redshirt sophomore in 2025, meaning he still has three years of eligibility remaining.
As a transfer, Robinson is ranked as the No. 7 linebacker available in the portal, according to 247Sports. As a recruit, Robinson was a member of the 2023 recruiting class, and 247Sports had him rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 2 recruit out of Pennsylvania. Robinson announced his decision to transfer on April 16, and he was visiting USC over the weekend.
"Coming off a visit to USC over the weekend I like where USC stands for former Penn State linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson," reported Wiltfong.
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley talked about the potential of adding a linebacker during the spring transfer portal window, and the Trojans appear to be in prime position to do so.
"I think there are some of the obvious positions where we're a little bit thin that we may look at," Riley said. "Linebacker is one of those. Certainly it will kinda depend on how spring plays out and some of those other position battles and all that. That will determine the most. But I don't think it will be a huge, incredibly active period for us. My gut is we'll end up having a handful of positions that we're going to look at, and if we feel like someone fits, then we may pursue it."
In addition, the Trojans also hosted former Boise State linebacker Andrew Simpson once the transfer portal opened. Will Riley and his staff sign multiple linebackers in the spring? Perhaps the Trojans have decided to pursue Robinson over Simpson after both linebackers visited. While these trips are for prospects to see USC and meet the coaches, the Trojans are also vetting out each player as they see them in person, sometimes for the first time.
Should Wiltfong's prediction be correct, Robinson will join former Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher as the second transfer to commit to the Trojans this spring. USC's transfer portal class is ranked towards the bottom of the Big Ten by On3 because of the 25 players that have left the program in the offseason.
However, Riley and company have brought in a number of impact transfers including Urlacher, San Jose State defensive back DJ Harvey, North Carolina safety Bishop Fitzgerald, and Kentucky defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver. If the Trojans land Robinson, the Trojans could be finished on the defensive side of the ball.