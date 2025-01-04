Can USC Trojans Land 4-Star Davon Benjamin Over Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia?
The USC Trojans are in the midst of building one of their stronger recruiting classes of the Lincoln Riley era. The 2026 class is littered with prospects from all over Southern California, something that has been missing in recent years.
After landing four defensive back commits from California, the Trojans are in a prime opportunity to pick up their fifth with four-star defensive back Davon Benjamin heavily considering the Trojans in his recruitment.
Benjamin recently announced a top-eight that included USC, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Texas, UCLA, and Washington. He sat down with Blair Angulo of 247Sports and talked about where the teams in his top eight list stands.
"I always think about staying home," said Benjamin. "I feel like you can never go wrong being in your own backyard, representing for your family and friends. It's great to have both USC and UCLA as colleges to pick from, but I still want to take my time, see if I want to play at home or go away."
The California native added that he attended the Crosstown Rivalry game and got a good look at what USC is building.
"I went to the UCLA-USC game at the Rose Bowl and it was a great time. The rivalry between the two teams is unpredictable and I'm really just getting a chance to build those connections with coaches on both sides. UCLA is building up with the new staff and they're making progress. And USC is putting together a great DB class and those guys are always on me about joining them," Benjamin told Angulo.
Greg Biggins wrote that Benjamin's ability to be versatile in the secondary could help him break out onto the field at the college level early in his career.
"Versatile athlete who could have more upside than any defensive back in the class. Plays a lot of safety for Oaks . . . and could end up at either spot in college. As a corner he shows physicality at the line, can flip hips, change direction, break on the ball. Really strong all around game, true cover guy who can make the big play and has a high athletic ceiling," Biggins said.
Benjamin played both sides of the ball this past season for Oaks Christian. He registered 45 tackles and six interceptions in 12 games. On the offensive side of the ball, he totaled 34 catches for 404 yards and two touchdowns.
If Benjamin does end up siding with the Trojans, he would join fellow SoCal defensive backs RJ Sermons, Joshua Holland, Madden Riordan, and Brandon Lockhart. The addition of Benjamin would give the Trojans the strongest defensive back recruiting classes in the country.
