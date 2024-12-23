USC Trojans Recruiting Target Davon Benjamin's Target Date For Commitment
USC Trojans class of 2026 target, defensive back Davon Benjamin, has narrowed down his list of schools to eight per On3. What did Benjamin have to say about his recruiting process?
Davon Benjamin to USC?
Davon Benjamin is one of the top defensive backs on the class of 2026. He spoke to On3 about what schools he is considering to sign with in lead up to the 2026 season.
Benjamin announced that USC is part of his top-eight schools which includes the Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and crosstown rival UCLA Bruins.
When asked about his current thoughts on USC, Davon Benjamin said he is interested in how the Trojans perform next year.
“They are going through a transition right now with players leaving and coming, but this is part of life,” Benjamin said. “I want to see how they bounce back from some adversity this season and keep my eye on them.”
Benjamin has paid USC a visit multiple times, along with Ohio State, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon. He is planning open taking officials visits in the coming months.
“I will take my official visits in the spring and summer, and they will be important because I see how people act and how the coaches prepare,” Benjamin said.
The four-star recruit is in no rush to commit to a school and will take as long as he needs before choosing his destination.
“My decision should happen later in the summer. I want to commit before my senior season, but if I am not ready, I will wait,” Benjamin told On3.
MORE: Atlanta Falcons' Drake London Speaks On Kirk Cousins Benching, Michael Penix Jr.
MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Matai Tagoa'i Signs Historic NIL Deal With Bitcoin
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Zachariah Branch, Zion Branch To Visit Arizona State
Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey recently announced his decision to forgo the NFL Draft and return to USC. Additionally, San Jose State cornerback DJ Harvey committed to the Trojans out of the transfer portal.
Still, the defensive backfield will be point of emphasis for USC recruiting.
Davon Benjamin Player Profile
Davon Benjamin is a 6-0, 170-pound defensive back out of Westlake Village, California. Benjamin is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 3 safety in the class of 2026 per 247sports.
National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins of 247sports had this to say about Benjamin.
“Versatile athlete who could have more upside than any defensive back in the class. Solid frame and can run,” Biggins said. “Plays a physical game, is tough in rough support, and will lay guns out. Explosive with the ball in his hands…is strong in the return game. Really strong all around game, true cover guy who can make the big play and has a high athletic ceiling.”
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley's Candid Comments On Transfer Portal Losses, NIL Budget
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Keeshawn Silver Commits USC over Bill Belichick, UNC
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Biggest Transfer Portal Losers In College Football?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Rookie Season A Bust Or Success? Coaching Search Chaos
MORE: USC Trojans Program Falling Apart Under Lincoln Riley? Top Recruiting Classes Transferring
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025