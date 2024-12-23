All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruiting Target Davon Benjamin's Target Date For Commitment

The USC Trojans are one of the top choices for class of 2026 safety, Davon Benjamin. The four-star recruit spoke with On3 about what he sees in USC and when he plans to make his commitment decision.

Cory Pappas

2026 Recruit, Davon Benjamin
2026 Recruit, Davon Benjamin / @da5von on Instagram
In this story:

USC Trojans class of 2026 target, defensive back Davon Benjamin, has narrowed down his list of schools to eight per On3. What did Benjamin have to say about his recruiting process?

Davon Benjamin to USC?

Oaks Christian's Davon Benjamin leaps through an opening after making an interception of a St. Bonaventure pass during the th
Oaks Christian's Davon Benjamin leaps through an opening after making an interception of a St. Bonaventure pass during the third quarter of the Marmonte League title game on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Oak Christian's Thorson Stadium. Oaks Christian won 13-10. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

Davon Benjamin is one of the top defensive backs on the class of 2026. He spoke to On3 about what schools he is considering to sign with in lead up to the 2026 season. 

Benjamin announced that USC is part of his top-eight schools which includes the Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and crosstown rival UCLA Bruins.

When asked about his current thoughts on USC, Davon Benjamin said he is interested in how the Trojans perform next year.

“They are going through a transition right now with players leaving and coming, but this is part of life,” Benjamin said. “I want to see how they bounce back from some adversity this season and keep my eye on them.”

USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Ai
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Benjamin has paid USC a visit multiple times, along with Ohio State, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon. He is planning open taking officials visits in the coming months.

“I will take my official visits in the spring and summer, and they will be important because I see how people act and how the coaches prepare,” Benjamin said.

The four-star recruit is in no rush to commit to a school and will take as long as he needs before choosing his destination. 

“My decision should happen later in the summer. I want to commit before my senior season, but if I am not ready, I will wait,” Benjamin told On3. 

Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey recently announced his decision to forgo the NFL Draft and return to USC. Additionally, San Jose State cornerback DJ Harvey committed to the Trojans out of the transfer portal.

Still, the defensive backfield will be point of emphasis for USC recruiting.

Davon Benjamin Player Profile

Oaks Christian's Davon Benjamin leaps free from St. Bonaventure's Darrien Johnson return an interception for a touchdown in t
Oaks Christian's Davon Benjamin leaps free from St. Bonaventure's Darrien Johnson return an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter of Oaks Christian's win over visiting St. Bonaventure Friday at Redell Field. The Lions won, 35-0. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Davon Benjamin is a 6-0, 170-pound defensive back out of Westlake Village, California. Benjamin is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 3 safety in the class of 2026 per 247sports. 

National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins of 247sports had this to say about Benjamin.

“Versatile athlete who could have more upside than any defensive back in the class. Solid frame and can run,” Biggins said. “Plays a physical game, is tough in rough support, and will lay guns out. Explosive with the ball in his hands…is strong in the return game. Really strong all around game, true cover guy who can make the big play and has a high athletic ceiling.”

