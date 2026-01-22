Three Things to Know About USC Defensive Coordinator Target Gary Patterson

The USC Trojans appear to be getting closer to finding their next defensive coordinator. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that USC is targeting former TCU Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson.

Thamel posted on his social media that “a deal is expected to come together in the near future.”

Here are three things to know about Gary Patterson.

1. TCU Tenure

Gary Patterson was the head coach for TCU from 2001-2021. His overall record with the Horned Frogs was 181-79. TCU was in three different conferences during Patterson’s tenure; Conference USA, the Mountain West, and Big 12 Conference. The Horned Frogs won Conference USA in 2003, the Mountain West in 2005, 2009, 2010, and 2011, and also the Big 12 in 2014.

TCU made a bowl game in 17 of Patterson’s 21 seasons there. He was named the AP Coach of the Year in college football in 2009 and 2014.

2. Defensive Background

Patterson has a defensive background. He played his college football from 1978-1981 as a safety and a linebacker. His first coaching job was at Kansas State in 1982 as a grad assistant. From there, Patterson was hired at Tennessee Tech as a linebackers coach.

Up until he started coaching at TCU as a defensive coordinator in 1998, Patterson coached at numerous different schools as a defensive coordinator, linebackers coach, and defensive backs coach.

3. After TCU

Patterson’s final game at TCU was in late October of 2021 before he resigned. Since then, he's spent time with the Texas Longhorns in 2022 as a special assistant for Longhorns’ coach Steve Sarkisian.

After that, Patterson spent some time with the Baylor Bears as a consultant in 2024. Now, Patterson looks like he will be back coaching on the sidelines.

Patterson will become the third different full-time defensive coordinator for Coach Lincoln Riley at USC. When Riley took over as USC coach in 2022, he brought Alex Grinch with him from Oklahoma to be the defensive coordinator. Grinch’s defense struggled mightily and it led to him being let go in 2023.

The Trojans then hired former UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Lynn stepped in immediately and helped improve the defense right away in 2024. The USC defense allowed about 10 points less per game than the year prior. Lynn retuned for the 2025 season.

USC’s defense didn’t take a huge step forward form the year prior, but it was still an overall solid unit and much better than it was two seasons prior. Prior to the Alamo Bowl, Lynn accepted the job to be the Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator. This didn’t come as a huge surprise as Lynn played his college football there from 2008-2011.

USC hopes that if they do indeed hire Patterson, that he is the right person for the job in what will be a crucial 2026 season.

