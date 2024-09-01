USC Trojans Recruiting: Top 2025 Commit's Impressive Performance
Julian Lewis is ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in the class of 2025, according to 247sports recruiting. He is ranked as high as the No. 2 overall player in his class by other recruiting rankings. Lewis committed to the Trojans in August of 2023. He is in his senior year at Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia.
On Friday, Lewis lit it up for Carrollton. He was 30-for-35 passing for over 250 yards and six total touchdowns.
Lewis recently visited Deion Sanders and Colorado for the third time this summer. He was asked if this meant he was not still committed to USC. To this, Lewis answered to ESPN “As of right now, I am still with USC. That's still where my home is. You know, taking visits is kind of a part of the process, and I was going to see what's going on everywhere else, but I'm still USC right now."
He has made it clear that right now USC and Lincoln Riley is where he wants to be next fall. However, it is in his best interest to make sure that there are no other options out there better suited for him. Lewis is right-handed and listed at 6-1 and weighs 185 pounds. While his build is on the smaller side for a quarterback, Lewis makes up for it with an exceptional ability to scan the field and process his reads.
Julian Lewis Gives USC Quarterback Room Major Boost
Assuming Julian Lewis eventually does sign with USC, it will give the Trojans a big-time boost at quarterback. A strong quarterback room is very important, especially in college with the constant roster turnover. This included with the chance for injury or a quarterback just not fitting the system is why you always need to have more than one option. USC has set itself up nicely for the next couple of seasons at quarterback.
Currently, USC has Miller Moss at the helm for at least this season. Moss is a redshirt junior so he could opt to come back for the 2025. If Moss has a great season and finds himself towards the top of NFL draft boards, he could enter the 2025 draft.
Additionally, USC has 5 other quarterbacks on their 2024 roster. A majority of these quarterbacks such as Jayden Maiava, Dylan Gebbia, and Jack Stupin are all underclassmen. These three, along with incoming recruits will most likely be the ones Lewis will be battling for the starting job.
For the USC Trojans, National Signing Day can not come soon enough.
