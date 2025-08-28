Why USC Trojans Defensive Line will Set Defense's Tone
LOS ANGELES -- Defensive line was a concern for the USC Trojans going into the 2024 season and as the injuries began to pile up and one player deciding to quit three games into the season, it worsened.
Former Trojans defensive lineman Gavin Meyer embodied what it meant to be an iron man on the football field. By late October, he was wearing braces on both knees, a brace on his right wrist, a left elbow brace and a massive club on his left hand, just to keep the interior of the defensive line intact.
The Trojans struggled to get after the quarterback, no player had more than three sacks. And the 290 rushing yards they gave up against Michigan in week 4 was alarming.
So, the goal for the USC defensive line heading into this season was flip the narrative. And it started with players such as Braylon Shelby, Devan Thompkins and Kameryn Fountain changing numbers.
Shelby will wear No. 10 and Thompkins and Fountian will wear single-digits, as will Jahkeem Stewart, Keeshawn Silver, Anthony Lucas and Jamaal Jarrett.
“We wanted to change the narrative, we want to be a presence,” Shelby said at USC’s media day. “Wanted some swagger within that. So one of the big changes that we made is to get new numbers. We need to change the whole perspective of all this.”
They’ve gone through entire spring period and fall camp adopting this new mindset and Shelby can feel the different energy in the room.
“We got that confidence now, we got that swagger, like we said. Just the ability to go out there and go rock on the field and stand on the field make our presence," Shelby said.
The Big Ten is a tough, physical conference and the Trojans knew that going their inaugural season a year ago. They just weren’t well equipped as they needed to be, but they are now. It’s perhaps the deepest and most talented group on the roster.
Everything starts up at the line of scrimmage and USC has their eyes set on becoming the bullies upfront this season.
Competition
The Trojans have the right mindset in practice and off the field, but it means nothing without the productivity on it. They’ve been pushing each other, knowing the growth of each player will pay dividends during the season.
“Once it come to the field, it's who can make them more plays,” Fountain said. “Everybody competing, the d-lines likes who gonna get the most sacks, who will get the most TFLs, who will get the most deflections. So all of that just comes over because don't nobody want to be out worked. Nobody want to feel like they've been out worked.”
The defensive line had a sack competition all camp as the team continues to work being after the passer with just four rushers. Shelby was asked if the competition was going to carry into the season.
"100 percent. It don't end at fall camp. That's what really drives us for the season," Shelby said. "So that sack competition gonna keep us going, keep us motivated, keep us pushing to get our sack numbers much higher this year."
Emergence of Jide Abasiri and Devan Thompkins
USC signed two big transfers from the SEC to beef up the interior of its defensive line in Keeshawn Silver and Jamaal Jarrett.
But when the Trojans released its first depth chart on it was sophomore Jide Abasiri and redshirt junior Devan Thompkins that were listed as the starters.
Fountain has raved about Abasiri’s accomplishments in the weight room and how it translates to the field, Shelby reiterated similar points and referred to him as a "freak of nature."
"His ability to kind of just post his leg and kind of stand, it's absolutely ridiculous," Shelby said. "The things that Jide can do, and it awes everybody in the room every time. He definitely stands out when it comes to being a freak of nature."
Thompkins is listed as a starting defensive tackle on the depth chart, but he is also a backup defensive end. He's not the only player with position flexibility, five-star freshman Jahkeem Stewart will play tackle and end. And Fountain dabbled a little bit at one of the tackle spots in the spring.
"We got versatility across the board," Shelby said. "So, when it comes to depth and things like that, I mean, I'm super excited about what we're about to put out there and showcase and, I mean, look forward to the game."
Accountability from D’Anton Lynn
Player accountability at Southern Cal is arguably the highest its been since Lincoln Riley arrived in Los Angeles November 2021. While they hold themselves to a standard, so does Lynn.
“He demands greatness out of everybody," said cornerback DJ Harvey. "And we need somebody like that. A leader that we can look up to.”