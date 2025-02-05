USC Trojans Land Elite Defensive Lineman Recruit Jadyn Ramos Over Kansas, Kansas State
The USC Trojans continue to stay active in the 2025 recruiting cycle after signing the bulk of their class during early national signing day in 2024. USC coach Lincoln Riley and staff continue to add more pieces to the defensive side of the ball and the addition of three-star defensive lineman Jadyn Ramos continues the trend.
Ramos announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4 via social media that he was signing with the Trojans. He is the No. 23 signee in USC's 2025 recruiting class and is the fifth defensive lineman to pledge with the Trojans. USC beat out Kansas, Kansas State, and UTEP for Ramos' commitment.
"All glory to God, I am blessed and thankful to say that for the next 3 to 4 years, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at USC. Thank you to Coach Henny and Coach Nua and the rest of the USC coaching staff for giving me an opportunity," Ramos said in a post on X.
Ramos hails from Conroe High School in Texas. He is the No. 132 ranked defensive lineman in the class and is the No. 187 player from the state of Texas according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
USC continues to recruit for more depth along the defensive front and with the addition of Ramos, the Trojans only get deeper. He is the third three-star defensive lineman the program has signed.
The Texas native had 40 tackles, 24.5 tackles for losses, and forced four fumbles during his senior season at Conroe. Ramos had a knack for getting to the quarterback, showcased by his 15 sacks he reeled in during the past year.
MORE: What USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Said About Caitlin Clark Jersey Retirement, Iowa Loss
MORE: Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle Opens Up On Caleb Williams, New Role
MORE: USC Trojans Commit Brandon Lockhart Recruiting Georgia Commit Vance Spafford To Flip
USC might not be done recruiting in the 2025 cycle. The Trojans have been heavily linked to fellow three-star defensive lineman AJ Tuitele. 247Sports logged a crystal ball prediction in favor of USC for Tuitele. The Trojans are fending off Texas for his commitment.
The Trojans have a lot of talent coming back along the defensive line. They also have highly-regarded coaches in the position group with Eric Henderson and Shaun Nua. USC's defensive line position group is highlighted by Kameryn Fountain, Braylan Shelby, and Anthony Lucas. Frankly, the Trojans have enough potential to become one of the best defensive fronts in the Big Ten conference.
Add in the fact that USC signed one of the best defensive line recruits in the 2025 cycle in four-star Jahkeem Stewart, and the Trojans' defensive foundation starts with the depth and talent along the defensive line.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson Signs 65 Million Dollar Contract: Seventh-Highest Deal NFL
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Building Recruiting Momentum: Havon Finney, Duvay Williams
MORE: USC Trojans Making Push For 4-Star Recruit Talanoa Ili, Oregon Ducks Target
MORE: Top-25 Basketball Poll After Ranked Upset: USC Trojans, Michigan State Falls