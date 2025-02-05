USC Trojans Land Elite Defensive Lineman Recruit Jadyn Ramos Over Kansas, Kansas State

#AGTG I am beyond blessed and thankful to say that for the next 3-4 years I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at @uscfb. Thank you to @Coach_Henny @CoachNua

And the rest of the USC coaching staff for giving me an opportunity @CoachHardeman @_CoachGandy @BWells409 pic.twitter.com/zD70dDeZqE