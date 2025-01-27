USC Trojans To Land Elite Linebacker AJ Tuitele Over Texas Longhorns?
The USC Trojans could land another class of 2025 recruit soon. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are trending in the right direction to land three-star linebacker AJ Tuitele.
Tuitele was originally committed to the Washington State Cougars, but that path changed when Washington State named a new head coach and Tuitele was released from his commitment. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Tuitele is the No. 133 linebacker and the No. 9 player from Nevada. The USC Trojans are currently the frontrunners to land the linebacker, though the Texas Longhorns are also making a push.
On3’s Steve Wiltfong made the prediction for Tuitele to land with Riley and the Trojans, but notes Texas' push for the linebacker's commitment.
“The last hurdle is Texas. The Longhorns recently offered so we’ll see if the Burnt Orange can change the pulse,” Wiltfong wrote. “But in the meantime I like USC and that’s where my prediction lies.”
In Tuitele’s senior season, he registered 167 tackles and 12 tackles for loss in just 13 games. The linebacker had an official visit with the Trojans on Jan. 16. Texas made Tuitele an offer on Jan. 21.
The Texas Longhorns hosted numerous targets on Jan. 25 for Texas Junior Day. Among the visitors was Tuitele taking an official visit.
Tuitele spoke to 247Sports about his official visit with the Trojans. His visit was led by USC’s assistant director of player personnel, Aaron “Dogg” Amaama.
“The biggest thing to me is a family environment, but when I came here I felt nothing but love and a welcoming staff,” Tuitele told 247Sports. “They made me feel extremely comfortable. It was like I’ve known them my whole life.”
The process of USC bringing Tuitele in for a visit moved quickly. Once the linebacker was no longer committed to Washington State, the Trojans jumped right in and got him on campus quickly.
“The relationship between me and the staff just started, but I can tell we're going to become very close as we enter the 2025 season," Tuitele said. "They see me playing everywhere, from in the box to the line of scrimmage. This right here was the best visit I've ever had."
The 2025 class for USC is ranked No. 15 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten, per On3. USC’s recruiting class of 2025 involves a strong group of defensive players, most notably five-star defensive lineman Jahkeen Stewart.
The Trojans also recruited four-star linebacker Matai Togoa’i, and adding another linebacker from the recruiting class could be a big boost for the Trojans. USC did not bring in a linebacker during the winter transfer portal window and need depth at the position.
What could give USC the edge is the new linebackers coach and assistant head coach Rob Ryan. Losing linebackers coach Matt Entz, who was a major recruiter for the Trojans, was a blow, but the addition of Ryan can help Riley and the Trojans. Ryan’s connection to the NFL is going to play a factor in the recruiting process. Those with NFL dreams could want to work with an experienced NFL defensive coordinator.
