USC Coach Dennis Simmons Speaks Candidly on Young Receivers Before Spring Practice

USC put an emphasis on certain positions in the 2026 recruiting cycle, one of which was wide receiver, signing six of them. Four are currently on campus this spring.

The Trojans are wrapping up winter conditioning, as they prepare to start spring practice next Tuesday, March 3. The staff has been around the players for brief moments on the field and in meetings and so far, USC receivers coach Dennis Simmons has been pleased with what he’s seen from their young pass-catchers.

The Next Wave of Wide Receivers from Southern California

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simmons will have three freshmen receivers in his room in Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Luc Weaver and Ja’Myron Baker.

The Trojans lost several outside receivers in Ja’Kobi Lane, Jaden Richardson, DJ Jordan and Prince Strachan, one starter, one key rotational player and two depth pieces. And Southern Cal is going to count of a young group of players to fill essential roles.

“The encouraging thing is these guys are hungry," Simmons said. "These guys understand it’s a privilege to play receiver here at the University of Southern California and they don’t take that lightly. These guys come to work every day with the right mind frame and the right attitude and I’m encouraged by that.”

Dixon-Wyatt was a massive flip for the Trojans on National Signing Day in December. Originally an Ohio State commit, USC never stopped pursuing the Mater Dei (Calif.) product in the fall. Dixon-Wyatt is the No. 6 receiver in the 247Sports Rankings and No. 5 receiver according to Rivals. He is one of four freshmen that come from the national powerhouse in Orange County.

Weaver was a fast riser in the 2026 cycle and wasted little time announcing his pledge to Southern Cal after receiving an offer last spring. He brings great size to the room with his 6-foot-3 frame. Baker was the first commit in the 2026 class when he announced his pledge in the fall of 2023, his sophomore year. The Sierra Canyon (Calif.) product has been on the national radar since he was in eighth grade.

A group of freshmen receivers, which also includes Trent Mosley, who will play in the slot, that are next in line of a lineage of great USC receivers from Southern California.

A Pair of Summer Arrivals from the South

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ethan “Boobie” Feaster will join the room in the summer and play his freshman season at just 17 years old. The DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver proved early in his journey that he’s a special talent. The offers started pouring the summer before he was in eighth grade. His relationship with Simmons dates back to when he was in middle school. Feaster started at a powerhouse high school as a freshman and helped lead them to a state championship that season.

Originally, the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 class, Feaster is one of the more highly decorated receivers to come out of the state of Texas in recent memory. He leaves DeSoto as the school’s all-time leading receiver, a two-time state champion and three-time MaxPreps All-American. Despite not arriving until the summer and not even being old enough to vote, it's going to be very hard to keep Feaster off the field next season.

Roderick Tezeno is a long receiver with his 6-foot-2 frame. He’s a big-play weapon on the outside that does a great job using his basketball background in jump-ball situations. Long-term, the Louisiana native, is a high upside player for USC.

Dennis Simmons’ Coaching Pedigree

USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane hauls in a pass under cover from Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simmons has coached a number of great college receivers in his career, dating all the way back at Texas Tech with Michael Crabtree in late 2000s, a two-time Biletnikoff Award winner, to CeeDee Lamb, Dede Westbrook, the 2016 Biletnikoff Award winner, and Marquise Brown at Oklahoma, and more recently with Jordan Addison and Ja’Kobi Lane at USC.

If anyone can identify talent at the receiver position, it’s Simmons. His player development speaks for itself. He’s been doing it for almost two decades. Crabtree, Lamb, Brown and Addison were all first round draft picks.

Tanook Hines proved to be a rising star in his freshman season this past season. There was a massive leap between the player he was at the start of the season, to him becoming a headache for defenses by late November.

“For him, I think the game has slowed down a little bit," Simmons said. "Last year it was mainly what I do on my assignment on a particular play. Now, it’s more understanding the overall concept and helping him being able to get to his airspace and spots quicker.”

Terrell Anderson transferred from NC State during the singular transfer portal window in January. Anderson, a former four-star and top 100 recruit in the 2024 class, has appeared in every game of his collegiate career over the past two seasons. He had a breakout campaign for the Wolfpack in 2025.

Corey Simms is name to keep an eye in the spring. Much of the attention has gone to the freshman class, but Simms was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class. While he didn’t have a role on offense this past season, he gained experience appearing in all 13 games on special teams.