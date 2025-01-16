USC Trojans' Dennis Thurman To Be Inducted Into College Football Hall Of Fame 2025 Class
Former University of Southern California safety Dennis Thurman has been named to the 22-member 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class. Thurman becomes the 47th inductee with USC ties in the College Football Hall of Fame, including 36 players. A Trojan has been elected into the Hall of Fame in 16 of the past 26 years, according to the National Football Foundation.
Thurman and other recipients, such as Nick Saban, Michael Vick, Haloti Ngata, and Urban Meyer, will be inducted at a Dec. 9 dinner in Las Vegas and then enshrined at the Hall in Atlanta. Widely considered one of the greatest Trojans players of all time, although long overdue, it’s fitting Thurman enters the Hall of Fame alongside some of the biggest names to ever grace the sport. The wait was long, but the reward was well worth it for one of USC's finest.
At USC, Thurman was a consensus First Team All-American in 1976 and a unanimous selection in 1977, Thurman helped USC win the national title in 1974. He was a part of four consecutive bowl victories, defeating Ohio State in the 1975 Rose Bowl, Tennessee in the 1975 Liberty Bowl, Michigan in the 1977 Rose Bowl, and Texas A&M in the 1977 Bluebonnet Bowl. The Trojans went 37-10-1 in his Trojan career.
Thurman was a two-time All-Conference First Team selection in 1976 and 1977, was named USC's MVP in 1977, and was also recognized as the USC Trojans' Defensive Player of the Year during that season. Before the 1977 season, Thurman was named a Playboy Pre-Season All-American. He led the 1976 team and the Pac-8 Conference in interceptions with eight for 170 yards 21.3 average.
Thurman is currently tied at No. 6 for career pass interceptions in program history with 13, including two intercepted fumbles, for 305 yards 23.46 average, and two touchdowns. Throughout his Trojan career from 1974-77, he racked up 169 career tackles, 11 deflections, and four fumble recoveries. Thurman was a ball hawk and playmaker of the highest order and as reliable a player as a team could ever hope to have.
Dennis Thurman was drafted in the 11th round of the 1978 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Thurman played eight seasons with the Cowboys from 1978-85, including in Super Bowl XIII, and a final year in 1986 with the St. Louis Cardinals. Post-playing career, Thurman became a coach with stops across the NFL and major college football programs to this day.
