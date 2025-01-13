USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Building Momentum For 2026 Recruiting Cycle
As the calendar flipped to a new year, college football programs across the country have been working to build their recruiting class for the 2026 cycle, and the USC Trojans have jumped out to a fast start. Under coach Lincoln Riley, USC currently has the No. 2 class in the 2026 On3 Industry Rankings. The Trojans landed their eighth commitment from Painesville (OH) Harvey four-star running back Shahn Alston over the weekend during the Navy All-American Bowl.
“USC checked all the boxes, from academics, development, to the relationships I’ve made,” Alston told On3. “I’ve been really high on USC for a long time and really my past visit there sealed the deal. Everyone knows the tradition of USC football, but one of my favorite things about the school is the opportunities outside of football. Whether it’s business opportunities, networking, etc., USC provides a numerous of things which will ultimately set me up for life after football.”
The Trojans are in line to grab another running back for the 2026 cycle in Oaks Christian (CA) four-star Deshonne Redeaux. The local product is the No. 10 running back and No. 106 overall prospect. Landing elite in-state prospects has been a priority for the Trojans in this class. USC is also considered the favorite to land Redeaux’s teammate in four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin.
The No. 3 cornerback and No. 40 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings, Benjamin would be the third cornerback from Southern California ranked in the top 60 overall prospects the Trojans have committed, joining Rancho Cucamonga (CA) four-star RJ Sermons and Loyola (CA) four-star Brandon Lockhart.
Like Pete Carroll did for so many years during USC’s dynasty in the 2000s, the Trojans coaching staff has been working to build a fence around California as out of state schools try to poach blue-chip prospects in their backyard. Mount Miguel (CA) five-star athlete Brandon Arrington is high on the priority lists as they try to fend off Texas A&M and Oregon. As is Folsom (CA) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, the brother of USC tight end Walker Lyons. The No. 3 quarterback and No. 10 overall prospect, Lyons has been a frequent visitor at USC and has spoken very highly of the program throughout his recruiting process.
Rancho Margarita (CA) four-star receiver Trent Mosley visited USC in November and watched them defeat Nebraska 28-20. Notre Dame has been considered the favorite, but USC remains in the race for the local recruit. The On3 Industry ranks Mosley as the No. 22 receiver and No. 140 overall prospect.
“The environment was really fun and loud out there,” Mosley said in November. “I am excited for what USC and coach Riley is building.
“I am looking forward to keep on watching them, and staying in touch.”
The Trojans have targeted a number of offensive linemen in the 2026 class, including Orange Lutheran (CA) four-star Samuelu Utu, Fruitland (ID) four-star Kelvin Obot, Kamehameha Secondary (HI) four-star Malakai Lee and IMG Academy (FL) four-star Keenyi Pepe.
As USC continues to move forward in this new era as part of the Big Ten conference, they have the opportunity to finish the 2026 cycle with their highest ranked recruiting class under Riley.
