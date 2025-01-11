Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Named All-Pro, Joins Calvin Johnson In Franchise History
After a monster season for the NFC North Champions and No. 1 seed Detroit Lions and racking up 115 receptions, 1263 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, and a passing touchdown, former USC Trojans star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was named to the Associated Press First-Team All-Pro team. This marks the second consecutive season that St. Brown has achieved that honor placing him amongst the greatest players in Lions history.
St. Brown was surprised with the announcement in a heartfelt moment between Lions’ wide receiver coach Antwaan Randle El, who was named a First-Team All-Pro as a punt returner himself in 2005 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Lions social media team shared the video of the wholesome exchange where they surprised St. Brown with the news through a teleprompter reading with Randle El. St. Brown’s reaction to was one of joy for his individual achievement, but his words were about the team.
“Now let’s go win a Super Bowl,” St. Brown said.
According to Lions’ PR, there are only wide receivers to earn multiple First-Team AP All-Pro selections in Detroit Lions history: Amon-Ra St. Brown from 2023-2024, Calvin Johnson from 2011-2013, and Herman Moore from 1995-1997. St. Brown has rewritten much of the Lions’ receiving history books this season, feats once thought to never be reached again after the incredible heights that Calvin “Megatron” Johnson reached just a few years ago.
Over the course of the season, St. Brown has an achieved massive accomplishments, but the Lions have been a balanced, well-oiled machine all season. The Detroit Lions had four First-Team AP All-Pro selections this season including St. Brown at wide receiver, Penei Sewell at offensive tackle, Kerby Joseph at safety, and Jack Fox at punter. This ties the 1991 Lions for the most First-Team All-Pro selections in a season since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.
Additionally, the 2024 Detroit Lions are the first team in NFL history to have a player rush for 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns and a player record 1,200 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown respectively. It’s no surprise that with all these incredible accomplishments that the Lions also won a franchise-record 15 games in the regular season.
The Detroit Lions are currently resting up on a well-earned bye week. They'll know who they will host in the second round of the playoffs soon, but the time to soak in these accolades and heal up for a Super Bowl run is the best-case scenario for the group.
