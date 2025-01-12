Notre Dame Signs Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman Elijah Hughes From USC Trojans
USC Trojans defensive lineman Elijah Hughes entered the transfer portal in December and has committed to Notre Dame. Hughes entered the transfer portal in December and announced on his Instagram that he would he be signing with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the 2025 season.
Elijah Hughes Transfers From USC to Notre Dame
Elijah Hughes was rated as a three-star defensive lineman coming out of high school in the class of 2023. Hughes signed with the Trojans and played the last two seasons there. He announced at the conclusion of the 2024 season that he would be entering the transfer portal.
Hughes played in 15 total games over the course of the 2023 and 2024 seasons at defensive line and defensive tackle. He totaled seven solo tackles with 3 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks as a Trojan.
Hughes will now be joining Notre Dame next season. The Fighting Irish are currently headed to the National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Notre Dame beat Penn State 27-24 in the College Football Playoff Semifinals on Thursday night.
USC Trojans Transfer Portal Woes
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans have been hit hard by the transfer portal. The Trojans have had a total of 21 players from the 2024 team announce that they would be entering the portal. Along the defensive line, Bear Alexander left USC for Oregon after deciding to redshirt the 2024 season after appearing in four games for the Trojans.
On the flip side, USC has only acquired 8 incoming transfers. One of the highest rated transfers to sign with USC is defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver from Kentucky. Additionally, the Trojans were able to land a commitment from five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart during the Early National Signing Period.
On the other side of the ball, USC landed Syracuse offensive lineman J'Onre Reed as well as Purdue offensive lineman DJ Wingfield from the transfer portal.
In December, Riley was asked by reporters about the number of departures from the USC program, and he compared the college football transfer portal to NFL free agency.
"We're a college model that's becoming a professional model," said Riley. "I know some people don't want to say that but it's here. It is what it is. The reality is there's just some guys that you either can't or (are) not going to pay what they want. You guys have done the NFL thing, you've seen it. If your value doesn't match the money then it's not going to go well much longer. It's not going to further.
