Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Future With Team Dependent on NFL Playoffs Performance?
The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play each other on Monday night as part of the NFL Wild Card Round. The game was moved to Arizona because the wildfires in Los Angeles raised public safety concerns for playing in SoFi Stadium.
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has led his team to the No. 5 seed in the NFC with a regular season record of 14-3. The former USC Trojans quarterback has made a case for the Comeback Player of the Year Award, throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
Darnold signed a one-year contract worth $10 million with Minnesota in the offseason, so he is set to become a free agent at the end of the postseason. Will the Vikings try to re-sign their quarterback?
In the regular season finale against the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings had an opportunity to secure an NFC North Championship as well as the No. 1 seed in the NFC which comes with home-field advantage and a first-round bye. However, Detroit beat Minnesota 31-9 and pushed the Vikings down to the No. 5 seed. With the loss, Minnesota faces Los Angeles on the road on Monday night.
Darnold and the Vikings offense struggled in the loss to the Lions. The former Trojan completed 43.9 percent of his passes for 166 passing yards, and the Detroit defense kept Minnesota out of the end zone for the entire game.
What does Darnold's future look like once the season inevitably comes to an end? Even if the Vikings make a run to the Super Bowl, Minnesota's decision might not be as clear-cut as many think.
Minnesota drafted former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but Darnold is only 27 years old and seemingly hitting his stride under Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell. How long can they keep both quarterbacks on the roster?
Before his rookie season began, McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus that required surgery and kept him sidelined for the entire year. His ability to succeed as an NFL quarterback remains to be seen, but his rookie contract only adds to his value.
How far can Darnold lead Minnesota? His future with the team might depend on it. The former USC Trojan took a chance on himself by signing a one-year deal with Minnesota, and the decision has seemed to have paid off. Will another team try to outbid the Vikings for him?
Regardless of his contract situation, Darnold is certainly focused on leading his team to the Super Bowl, beginning with a Wild Card matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
