USC Trojans Recruiting Class Soars In Rankings After Running Back Shahn Alston Commits
On Jan. 11 at the Navy All-American Bowl, four-star running back Shahn Alston announced his commitment to the USC Trojans. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have been building up a strong recruiting class of 2026, and the addition of Alston has only heightened that.
Alston is the No. 118 overall prospect from the class of 2026, the No. 7 running back, and the No. 5 prospect from Ohio, per 247 Sports. With the commitment from Alston, USC shot up to the No. 3 ranked team in the nation for their recruiting class of 2026. Per 247Sports rankings, USC sits behind No. 1 Oregon and No. 2 Texas A&M.
The four-star running back chose USC over the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Wisconsin Badgers. He also had offers from Michigan State, which was in his final four, and Miami, Florida, Nebraska, and Pittsburgh.
"First of all, I'd like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Without him, I wouldn't be in this position. I want to thank my coaches, my trainers for the countless hours they spent with me. I would like to thank my family. Everybody out here, everybody that's at home. I thank my mom and dad for the countless sacrifices and you know, unconditional love they gave me," Alston said before donning the USC hat and committing to the Trojans.
A major factor in Alston’s decision was the academics at USC. After visiting in the fall, the four-star recruit spoke about how he saw that as a benefit.
“They have it both academically and athletically,” Alston told 247Sports. “So academics, they have the number one business school in America. I believe I’m going to go study business and to see the amount of people for networking - business owners, CEOs – you’ll have them in your class everyday. So why not set yourself up outside of football, especially because running backs in the league only last three to four years, so why not set yourself up for the next 40?”
Alston visited the Trojans back in November when the team faced the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This was the visit that boosted USC’s chances of landing the running back. The Trojans won the game 28-20. Running back Woody Marks rushed for 146 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry that game.
Alston made his decision a while ago, but chose to keep it private until the Navy All-American Bowl.
“I Facetimed(Riley) and coach (Anthony) Jones and told them the news,” Alston told 247Sports. “They were both in bed, so I kind of felt bad, but they jumped out of the bed, were happy and wanted me to tell everybody else, then get ready to work.”
USC saw success in 2024 with Marks, who played just one season with the Program. With Marks heading to the NFL in 2025 and running back Quinten Joyner transferring out, the Trojans were sure to revamp the position. They landed JUCO running back Waymond Jordan and transfer Eli Sanders coming in 2025. Riley also landed class of 2025 running backs Riley Wormley and Harry Dalton.
Alston is joining an elite group of commitments from the class of 2026, but he is the first four-star offensive player to commit to Riley’s team. Alston is a strong running back with good vision, who can be a playmaker in the passing game as well.
The other four-star commitments are linebacker Xavier Griffin, defensive lineman Braeden Jones, and cornerbacks RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart. USC has earned commitments from three-star athletes Madden Riordan and Joshua Holland as well as Ja’Myron Baker.
