USC Trojans Land Transfer Portal Receiver Prince Strachan From Boise State
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his program have received a commitment from Boise State transfer wide receiver Prince Strachan. According to On3’s insider Pete Nakos, Strachan has already officially signed with the Trojans. As one of the more experienced and productive pass catchers left in the portal, this is an impressive get for the Trojans staff. Other programs such as Miami and UCLA were in the mix and received visits.
The 6-5, 211-pound wide receiver gives the Trojans a big-bodied target to add to the receiver room that returns Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon but lost Duce Robinson, Zachariah Branch, and Kyron Hudson. The addition of a wide receiver through the transfer portal was expected from USC after losing multiple pass catchers to the portal. Robinson committed to Florida State Seminoles, Branch to the Georgia Bulldogs, and Hudson to the Penn State Nittany Lions.
MORE: Notre Dame Signs Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman Elijah Hughes From USC Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Land Commitment From 4-Star Running Back Shahn Alston Over Penn State
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Two Local 2026 Prospects Receive USC Offers
MORE: Can Pete Carroll Save Chicago Bears' Front Office? Aggressive Head Coach Search
The more experienced, ready-to-play targets on the field for the Trojans the better as they head into an all-important season for coach Riley and the rest of the Trojans staff.
Strachan, coming off an impressive performance in the College Football Playoff against Penn State, hauling in four receptions for 40 yards. Through his two seasons at Boise State, Strachan totaled 37 receptions for 578 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns, and a 15.4 yards per reception average. Widely thought to have been underutilized in his Broncos career, Strachan now has an opportunity to thrive in a pass-heavy attack under Riley.
During the season, Riley was asked about the high number of departures from USC and what it means for the future of the Trojans.
"We're having to make some tough decisions. We're having to decide where to allocate reps, or where to allocate resources or roster spots. . . . That's what's we're becoming. You're going to see that. Of all these transfers across the country, we're no different," said Riley.
Strachan joins the Trojans with two years of eligibility remaining. Can the Boise State transfer become a reliable No. 3 receiver alongside Lemon and Lane? USC returns veteran tight end Lake McRee with Walker Lyons expected to fill in as his back up in his sophomore season.
Through the recruiting ranks, the Trojans will have a group of talented, young wide receivers coming in from the class of 2025. USC signed three four-stars at wide receiver: Corey Simms, Romero Ison, and Tanook Hines.
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Favored To Win Comeback Player Of The Year? Betting Odds
MORE: USC Trojans' Matt Leinart Sounds Off On College Football Playoff Hate
MORE: USC Trojans Revamped Quarterback Room: Jayden Maiava, Husan Longstreet, Sam Huard
MORE: USC Trojans Sign Transfer Kevin Longstreet From Texas A&M, QB Husan's Brother