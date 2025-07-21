Which USC Trojans Transfer Is Poised For Breakout Season?
The USC Trojans' wide receiver room is filled with familiar faces, but another name is starting to emerge ahead of the 2025 season. Prince Strachan is a transfer from the Boise State Broncos who brings production, size, and physicality to the Trojans' offense and could become a key contributor this fall.
For USC coach Lincoln Riley, having a big body will not only stretch the defense but also provide some much-needed edge blocking.
Strachan joined USC in the spring, bringing size and speed to a roster that boasts both top-end talent and significant opportunity. At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Strachan has the build to contribute as a big-bodied target in the passing game and a physical blocker in USC’s evolving run schemes. With the departure of multiple veterans and the continued development of returning star Makai Lemon, Strachan could carve out a meaningful role in Lincoln Riley’s offense this fall.
Prince Strachan Showed Out Before Transferring to USC
During his two-year career at Boise State, Strachan totaled 37 receptions for 578 yards and three touchdowns while appearing in 28 games. His 15.6 yards per catch average underscores his ability to stretch the field, but there’s more to his game than just vertical routes.
In 2024, he posted 304 yards on 25 receptions while helping Boise State capture the Mountain West Conference Championship and earn a top-three seed in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.
Strachan’s most explosive outing came in his freshman season, when he hauled in three passes for a career-high 128 yards against New Mexico. That performance included a 74-yard touchdown reception, the longest play of his career. His 22.8 yards per catch average as a freshman shows how dangerous he can be with space and single coverage.
Prince Strachan Fit Next to Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane
Now at USC, Strachan enters a wide receiver room led by Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Lemon paced the Trojans in both receptions and return yardage in 2024, while Lane was a touchdown machine.
Lemon is expected to be a focal point again this year and enters the season as a candidate for both the Biletnikoff and Paul Hornung Awards. While Lemon brings quickness and route-running precision, Strachan gives USC something it lacked last season: a physically imposing outside receiver who can help win contested catches and deliver blocking value in the perimeter run game.
Strachan’s size could be especially valuable in Big Ten play, where physicality and depth are necessary to sustain drives and compete against elite defenses. His willingness to work across the middle and contribute on early downs makes him a potential asset in short-yardage situations, particularly when paired with Lemon or tight end Lake McRee, another matchup problem for opposing secondary units.
As the Trojans push for a bounce-back campaign in 2025, every weapon counts. Strachan may not be the most talked-about addition on USC’s roster, but his track record suggests he could become one of the most impactful.