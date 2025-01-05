USC Trojans Guard Desmond Claude Emerging as Leader Amid Big Ten Transition
The USC Trojans men's basketball team is in the midst of their first season with a new coach, nearly entirely new roster, and a new conference. Through all the noise of their 9-5 season, which includes losses to Cal and New Mexico, one player in particular has stood out for the Trojans.
Xavier transfer guard Desmond Claude has been the leading scorer through 14 games for USC. The junior has been averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game as he has been doing a little bit of everything for USC coach Eric Musselman.
Claude came over from Xavier over the offseason to join Musselman's inaugural roster at USC. Last year, he was named as the Big East Most Improved Player as he averaged 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his sophomore season.
Through 14 games this season, Claude has been shooting the ball at a much more effective clip compared to last season. Claude is averaging 52.1 percent from the field and 35 percent from behind the arc. For comparison, last season Claude shot 42.6 percent from the field and 23.9 percent from three.
Although the Trojans dropped their second Big Ten game to Michigan, Claude finished with 19 points before fouling out of the game late in the second half. Claude has scored double-digit points in 10 games so far, including a seven game streak that he is currently riding.
It's easy to see on the court that Claude is one of the standout transfers. He leads the team in scoring and is second on the team in assists behind USC forward Chibuzo Agbo.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Defends Offensive Line, Talks Future Head Coach
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Recruit Deshonne Redeaux Over UCLA, Oregon
MORE: Miami To Land Transfer Portal Receiver Zachariah Branch Over Georgia? Visit
Claude showed during his sophomore season at Xavier that he could score the ball, but this year at USC, he has shown an ability to become an more efficient scorer. That has helped the Trojans immensely as they still search for answers on offense. Between Claude, Agbo, and USC guard Saint Thomas, the Trojans have three players who could be considered ball-dominant, but still manage to make it work.
Luckily for Musselman and USC, Claude still has one more year of eligibility remaining if he chooses to come back. Should Claude return for his senior year, he could be in line for his best season yet, especially as the veteran leader of Musselman's team in year two. The pairing of Claude and USC guard Wesley Yates for another year could give the Trojans a back court that rivals any in the Big Ten next season.
MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Elite Transfer Portal Receiver Sam Phillips from Chattanooga
MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said After Defeating Texas A&M in Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Questionable Clock Management vs. Texas A&M Aggies