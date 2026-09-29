USC’s Discipline of Linebacker Desman Stephens II Raises Questions
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USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II continues to be the talk of the college football world after his late hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. The incident paused No. 18 USC and No. 15 Oregon’s matchup for several minutes while medical staff attended to Moore.
As a result, Moore was taken to a local hospital where it was later revealed that he’d sustained a concussion. No further injuries were found on him according to a statement by the school on Sunday.
That same day, coach Lincoln Riley announced Stephens’ one-game suspension for his actions. Riley and Stephens also released their own statements on the matter.
But the sentence has not sat well with many around the country.
Is a One Game Suspension Enough?
Before this season, a targeting call would see a penalized player receive an ejection and a suspension for the first half of their following game. This season, under a year trial basis, the new NCAA regulations require three targeting calls to deem a full-game suspension. Except, this wasn’t just a targeting call.
The biggest thing to take into consideration is Stephens’ actions after the hit. The junior was seen mocking Oregon’s “flock” celebration after the hit, as Oregon players surrounded him in anger.
Furthermore, Stephens was seen heading to the USC sideline to dap up teammates. As he sat on the bench while Moore was being attended to, Stephens was also seen smiling.
People across social media on Saturday initially believed Stephens’ actions merited a multiple game suspension. But that wasn’t the case when it was revealed that he would only miss Saturday’s matchup against Washington.
During the press conference after the game, Riley stated he hadn’t seen Stephens celebrating. When asked by a reporter why Stephens was allowed to remain on the sidelines after the ejection, he simply said, “Because he’s on our team.”
What People Are Saying About the Length of Stephens’ Suspension
On Monday morning’s First Take show, analyst Stephen A. Smith spoke about the situation.
“(Riley’s) full of it when he talks about how he didn’t see the celebration on the sidelines,” Smith said. “I think Desman Stephens II should be suspended at least three games. I don’t think one game is enough. He targeted (Moore), that was a head shot.”
A big debate for some continues to be whether or not Moore slid too late, putting less fault on Stephens. Oregon coach Dan Lanning argued on an appearance on Wake-Up Barstool on Monday that Moore’s slide could have come sooner, but it was the force of Stephens’ hit that ultimately caused the injury.
“Could the slide have happened earlier, absolutely, but there’s shoulder contact to the head area probably as much as anything that caused the concussions as (Moore’s) head hitting the turf,” Lanning said.
Much of the blame continues to fall on Riley and USC for their decision-making. The Big Ten hasn’t taken any further action to extend or address Stephens’ actions and repercussions, although that can change should they choose to. For now, Stephens’ return to the field will likely be until Oct. 10, when the Trojans travel to Happy Valley to face Penn State.
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Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_