USC’s Discipline of Linebacker Desman Stephens II Raises Questions

USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II continues to be the talk of the college football world after his late hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. The incident paused No. 18 USC and No. 15 Oregon’s matchup for several minutes while medical staff attended to Moore.

As a result, Moore was taken to a local hospital where it was later revealed that he’d sustained a concussion. No further injuries were found on him according to a statement by the school on Sunday.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is hit after sliding by USC linebacker Desman Stephens II as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That same day, coach Lincoln Riley announced Stephens’ one-game suspension for his actions. Riley and Stephens also released their own statements on the matter.

But the sentence has not sat well with many around the country.

Is a One Game Suspension Enough?

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning (left) shakes hands with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before this season, a targeting call would see a penalized player receive an ejection and a suspension for the first half of their following game. This season, under a year trial basis, the new NCAA regulations require three targeting calls to deem a full-game suspension. Except, this wasn’t just a targeting call.

The biggest thing to take into consideration is Stephens’ actions after the hit. The junior was seen mocking Oregon’s “flock” celebration after the hit, as Oregon players surrounded him in anger.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) celebrates after tacking Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) before he is charged with targeting during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, Stephens was seen heading to the USC sideline to dap up teammates. As he sat on the bench while Moore was being attended to, Stephens was also seen smiling.

People across social media on Saturday initially believed Stephens’ actions merited a multiple game suspension. But that wasn’t the case when it was revealed that he would only miss Saturday’s matchup against Washington.

During the press conference after the game, Riley stated he hadn’t seen Stephens celebrating. When asked by a reporter why Stephens was allowed to remain on the sidelines after the ejection, he simply said, “Because he’s on our team.”

What People Are Saying About the Length of Stephens’ Suspension

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts as quarterback Dante Moore (5) lies on the field with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday morning’s First Take show, analyst Stephen A. Smith spoke about the situation.

“(Riley’s) full of it when he talks about how he didn’t see the celebration on the sidelines,” Smith said. “I think Desman Stephens II should be suspended at least three games. I don’t think one game is enough. He targeted (Moore), that was a head shot.”

A big debate for some continues to be whether or not Moore slid too late, putting less fault on Stephens. Oregon coach Dan Lanning argued on an appearance on Wake-Up Barstool on Monday that Moore’s slide could have come sooner, but it was the force of Stephens’ hit that ultimately caused the injury.

“Targeting exists for a reason. Quarterbacks are protected for a reason.”

-@CoachDanLanning on the hit that gave Dante Moore a concussion pic.twitter.com/31tXLRW6HC — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) September 28, 2026

“Could the slide have happened earlier, absolutely, but there’s shoulder contact to the head area probably as much as anything that caused the concussions as (Moore’s) head hitting the turf,” Lanning said.

Much of the blame continues to fall on Riley and USC for their decision-making. The Big Ten hasn’t taken any further action to extend or address Stephens’ actions and repercussions, although that can change should they choose to. For now, Stephens’ return to the field will likely be until Oct. 10, when the Trojans travel to Happy Valley to face Penn State.

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