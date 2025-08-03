USC Trojans Dominate Pro Football Hall of Fame List Ahead of Annual Induction
The USC Trojans have always been known to have rich history and a lifetime of success. As the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction ceremony is approaching, the Trojans' total players inducted record stands tall.
USC currently has 14 total Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions -- marking the most from one college program. Falling right behind the Trojans are Miami and Notre Dame, who both have 11.
The long list of Hall of Fame inductions starts with the Trojans' first ever inductee -- former halfback and defensive back Frank Gifford, who was inducted in 1971.
Gifford was a versatile talent who excelled on both sides of the ball for the Trojans. His ability to compete at any position on the field made him one of USC's most influential players.
In his four seasons at USC, Gifford earned two All-American honors as a senior before competing in the League -- where was selected as the first overall choice by the New York Giants. Coach Steve Owens understood Gifford's talent on both sides of the ball, and soon implemented his skill on both offense and defense, where Gifford averaged almost 50 minutes a game in his first season in the NFL.
Other Trojans that were inducted into the Pro Football HOF include offensive and defensive end Morris "Red' Bagro, running back O.J. Simpson, defensive back Willie Wood, offensive tackle Anthony Munoz, defensive back Ronnie Lott, offensive tackles Ron Mix and Ron Yary, running back Marcus Allen, offensive lineman Bruce Matthews, linebacker Junior Seau, safety Troy Polamalu and the most recent being offensive tackle Tony Boselli.
During his time with the Trojans, Boselli was a four-year starter and earned three All Pac-10 honors and two All-American honors. His senior year, Boselli was named USC's team captain and later was recognized as the teams most valuable player. He was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the second overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft
Boselli was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022, where he was recognized for his talent and resilience regarding his mutlitple injuries he sustained while with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished his time in the NFL with five Pro Bowl selections and NFL All-Decade team honors.
One of the most notable USC Hall of Fame inductees is Allen -- an elite running backs for USC who had strength in rushing, pass-blocking and receiving. Allen won the Heisman Trophy in 1981 and became the Trojans fourth player to win the award. In the same year, Allen was a Walter Camp award and Maxwell award recipient, along with Pac-10 player of the year.
He went on to play 16 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Raiders, where he earned a Super Bowl XVIII ring and Super Bowl MVP honors with the Raiders. Allen was also a six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All Pro, and amassed over 12,000 rushing yards and 5,411 receiving yards across all 16 seasons.
The Trojans’ long line of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees has helped shape the program’s legacy and remains a cornerstone of USC’s continuous success in the heart of Los Angeles.