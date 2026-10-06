USC EDGE Kameryn Crawford Speaks Candidly on Game-Winning Sack vs. Washington

The No. 19 USC Trojans’ defense, led by junior defensive end Kameryn Crawford – who had two tackles, one sack – came alive in Week 5 to wrap up a thriller against the Washington Huskies.

In his appearance on Trojans Live on Oct. 5, Crawford recalled his game-winning sack, how the defense improved in Week 5, what Gary Patterson expects from the defense and Luke Wafle’s impact.

Game-Winning Sack in the Final Seconds

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) passes the ball against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the fourteenth play of the Huskies’ 70-plus-yard drive with less than a minute left in regulation, they found themselves facing third-and-four at the Trojans’ 12-yard line. In a time of need, Crawford was instantly in the backfield for a huge six-yard sack on quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

“It was just like a surreal moment. I got the call, and in my head it played out two different ways,” Crawford recalled. “Once it happened, I’m going running, I’m like, ‘Oh, nobody finna block me? I can’t miss it, I can’t. I already missed too many times [in the] game. I gotta take him down.' Once I grabbed him, I’m like, ‘Yeah, we going, we going.’”

This was a perfect call by #USC DC Gary Patterson on that final drive in the red zone.



Double Mug. Ta’Mere Robinson engages the center and then drops as a Spy.



What looks like a 6-man pressure is actually a 5-man pressure and Kameryn Crawford is left unblocked for the sack. pic.twitter.com/4VUDRPwAuf — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 5, 2026

The following play ended up being a turnover on downs thanks to the tight coverage of safety Prophet Brown and the relentless pass rush. The Trojans would go on to win 25-21.

Facing Washington Quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) passes the ball against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It was getting me a little frustrated," Crawford said about containing Williams. "But I just knew, if I just stay and just keep doing my job to the highest that I can do it, just keep executing, it would eventually fall back into my hands. And that’s what happened.”

While there were moments where Williams showed off his elusiveness by escaping defenders and picking up a first down, the unit used his legs against him by limiting the damage on the ground and forcing incompletions. Washington's dual-threat signal caller would finish the game completing 15-of-26 passes for 198 yards (57.5 completion percentage) and a touchdown, with 13 carries for 26 yards on the ground.

Defensive Line Coming Alive in Week 5

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) runs the ball against the USC Trojans during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I mean, it just felt good knowing that we just spent extra time preparing, watching film. Just knowing how to come into this game and just attack," Crawford said. "Knowing what type of we have and who we was going against. So once we got onto the field, we already knew what time it was.”

The defense was able to generate a total of five sacks, six tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble in the victory.

Jahkeem Stewart’s Fumble Recovery for a Touchdown

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Late in the third quarter, the Huskies were at their 49-yard line facing third-and-eight. Jahkeem Stewart and Wafle were able to flush Williams out of the pocket. With perfect containment, linebacker Elijah Newby came rushing in with a strip-fumble. Stewart recovered the ball and returned it for a score to put USC ahead 21-16.

“I mean, we just been practicing, just practicing on causing havoc ... For us to be able to score, that’s something we’ve been putting emphasis on. Any opportunity we get, we trying to score on defense. We’re trying to score too. We’re trying to turn the game around," Crawford said about the play. "Because if you score on defense, that change the whole trajectory of the game. Just knowing how that can go and how that can affect the game, we just put emphasis on that, and it came.”

Here’s the All-22 angle of Jahkeem Stewart’s scoop and score. Good communication in the secondary and everyone being on the same page makes all the difference. https://t.co/5azQ0i6nNQ pic.twitter.com/GWNRDx9eCV — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 5, 2026

Gary Patterson’s Coaching Style

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I mean, it's really just getting the call. Knowing what type of call he’s going to call based on what team we’re playing," Crawford said about the Trojans' defensive coordinator. "Also, just knowing the plays. You know the plays and knowing how specific he want it done and the technique. Just means we gotta go out there and execute it.”

“It didn’t really do nothing,” Crawford said about Patterson coaching from the booth in Week 5. “Once we get the call, whatever call we get, we just gotta go out there and execute it.”

Mentoring Luke Wafle

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network female sideline reporter Caroline Hendershot interviews Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's been crazy just seeing the things he can do as a freshman that just came in," Crawford said about the true freshman. "From the time he got here in January to now, just seeing his progress is crazy. It still be shocking me sometimes.”

Through six games and six starts, Wafle has 22 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a quarterback hit and a pass breakup.

“Just how strong he is, and physical he is," Crawford said. "He lets his presence be known when he’s playing. That ain’t no regular freshman.”

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