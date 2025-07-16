USC Trojans Fans React To Slide In Updated Recruiting Rankings
The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have one of the highest-rated recruiting classes in the country for the class of 2026, but Trojans fans are not too pleased with an updated version of the recruiting rankings for the 2026 cycle.
In Rivals' updated player rankings, USC quarterback commit Jonas Williams was ranked below Oregon Ducks quarterback commit Bryson Beaver, who was ranked as a three-star recruit before the summer. Ryan Dyrud, founder of The Los Angeles Fan Base Network shared his reaction to Williams' updated ranking on social media.
As Dyrud mentions, Beaver was committed to Boise State before eventually landing at Oregon, while Williams flipped to the Trojans after originally committing to the Ducks. Do the prospect's respective decisions have anything to do with their respective rankings?
Charles Power, Rivals' director of scouting and rankings, responded to those questioning the placements of both Beaver and Williams in the updated recruiting rankings. In his response, Power attempted to make clear that a recruit's commitment does not impact his ranking, and he also pointed out that Rivals has Williams ranked higher than other recruiting services.
"Bryson Beaver’s imminent rankings rise was heavily forecasted in our Elite 11 Finals coverage. He proved to be one of the top arm talents in the cycle alongside Williams and 18 of the other top QBs. This was before he committed to Oregon," Power posted onto social media.
"A prospect making a big rankings rise based on recent performance isn’t a conspiracy. These are high school football players who emerge and develop at different rates. Many, if not most, future high draft picks move up in the rankings as upperclassmen, often in a big way," Power continued.
In addition to Williams dropping in the rankings, Trojans tight end commit Mark Bowman was ranked as a four-star by Rivals despite being a five-star in 247Sports' rankings.
Former USC safety Su'a Cravens posted a scathing message on social media in reaction to Bowman losing his five-star status.
"Commit to USC and instantly become a 4 star. Commit to Ohio State or any SEC school and become an instant 5 plus athlete. Not that it holds any weight at all at the next level. Most of these sites have been a scam and cater to certain schools to maintain their 'insider relationships' with recruiters, but you’re taking away a nod of acknowledgment that these kids do care about," said Cravens.
On the other hand, a few of USC's commits saw their ranking improve in the latest update. Trojans' EDGE prospect Luke Wafle is the No. 8 overall player in the country and was named a five-star recruit in Rivals' rankings.
Four-star offensive lineman and USC commit Vlad Dyakonov was one of the biggest risers, and he is now the No. 13 offensive tackle recruit and No. 102 overall recruit, according to Rivals.
Regardless of individual recruit's rankings, the Trojans have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Can Riley and his coaching staff hold on until Early National Signing Day?