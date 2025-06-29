All Trojans

What 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Jonas Williams Brings To USC Trojans

Four-star quarterback recruit Jonas Williams is a part of the USC Trojans' elite recruiting class of 2026. Williams has been competing in several camps for the top recruits in the nation and has shown why he is setting USC up for success.

Angela Miele

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The USC Trojans recruiting class of 2026 is filled with elite prospects, one of the top commits being four-star quarterback Jonas Williams. Williams committed to USC on Feb. 21, flipping from Oregon.

Williams participated in the Overtime OT7 Finals after competing in the Elite 11, an annual competition held for the top quarterback recruits. 247Sports National Analyst Brandon Huffman talked about Williams’ biggest strength is how composed he is.

“Just his composure. In those camp settings, you see a lot of guys guys that are getting frenetic. They’re trying to make every throw. And especially with quarterbacks that aren’t necessarily getting recruited by those coaches that are there,” Huffman said. “Just a real, cool, calm, and composed.”

“Doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low. Just kind of stays that even-keeled and there’s value in that in your quarterback. You don’t want a guy that’s so frenetic that they just can’t control themselves in those trying situations,” Huffman continued.

With Williams still having to go through his senior season before joining USC, his composure is a good sign for the Trojans and Williams’ development as a player. The four-star recruit does not try to force plays, which could risk turnovers.

With his mental skillset, he is also a talented passer who caught the eyes of many programs during his recruitment. Per 247Sports, Williams is the No. 13 quarterback, the No. 5 player from Illinois, and the No. 189 recruit in the nation. 

During the camps, athletes are working with players that they have not played with before, making it natural for mistakes to happen. When Williams passes the ball, he does so making the work easier for the wide receiver, despite the lack of chemistry. Williams’ natural talent will make him a valuable asset for the USC Trojans.

“Then you have the physical ability that he has. He throws the ball so well. Can make all the throws. Really on those short and intermediate routes does a good job at it. Can hit those deep throws,” Huffman said. “You’re bringing in just from these camps that there’s not a lot of timing worked out. There’s not a lot of chemistry that’s right there. But you’re getting to see the way that he lets those receivers adjust to his throws pretty quickly.”

Williams has a high upside and is part of the top recruiting class in the nation. Not only will he have one more year of high school football to develop, but USC will likely start five-star quarterback recruit Husan Longstreet in 2026. 

While Williams will have just as much of a chance to compete for the role, he will be able to learn the offense for a year before taking over the team. USC coach Lincoln Riley has coached some of the top quarterbacks in recent years, putting Williams in the best situation to succeed. Williams is on pace to lead the Trojans on a College Football Playoff run, looking to compete for a National Championship.

The USC Trojans have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class of 2026 with the most committed players in the nation. Riley and USC general manager Chad Bowden are building a talented team, working to be one of the top programs in the nation for the next several years. 

