USC Trojans Pushing To Flip Jonas Williams, Oregon Ducks 4-Star Quarterback Commit
The USC Trojans have been working hard to recruit the top players from the class of 2026. One target for USC coach Lincoln Riley is four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, currently committed to the Oregon Ducks.
Williams committed to Oregon in August of 2024. He is the No. 63 player in the nation, the No. 7 quarterback, and the No. 1 player from Illinois, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
The Trojans hosted several big names over the weekend for their junior day. Despite his commitment to the Oregon Ducks, Williams visited the USC Trojans. USC also hosted the No. 2 linebacker, Xavier Griffin, and the No. 2 cornerback RJ Sermons, among many more.
“Just keeping our eyes open,” Williams' father John told On3. “In recruiting it’s an evolution so to speak. It’s time to explore and see what destination and what university is truly the best for him.”
It was an exciting weekend filled with the nation’s top recruits. Williams spoke to On3 about how the visit with the Trojans went.
“It was pretty fun,” Williams told On3. “Obviously they brought out the red carpet for me and my family. It was a good experience. A lot to take in.”
Riley has been the main recruiting factor for the four-star quarterback. Though USC’s 2024 season ended with a 7-6 overall record, Riley is still a notable quarterback coach. Riley has coached several current NFL quarterbacks, including Caleb Williams, Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, and Kyler Murray. Williams, Mayfield, and Murray were also Hiesman-winners. Riley’s success with quarterbacks makes USC an enticing program for young quarterbacks.
MORE: Elite Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Compares USC Trojans To Alabama
MORE: USC General Manager Chad Bowden Reveals Why He Left Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman
MORE: USC Trojans' Rob Ryan's Viral Rant Compares Lincoln Riley To Sean McVay
“Coach Riley, he is the driving factor in the my recruitment,” Williams said to On3. “He’s been recruiting me pretty hard. Also what they did with the 25 class and what they’re doing with the 26 class is pretty intriguing.”
The USC Trojans' class of 2025 is ranked No. 15 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten, per On3. The top recruit from the 2025 class is five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet. In 2026, USC has been making a strong push with USC's recruiting class No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation for the next cycle. The only team ahead of USC is Oregon.
USC’s recruiting class that they are building is hoping to bring the program back to a winning atmosphere. The Trojans are building an elite defense and Wiliams could be the quarterback of the future for the Trojans.
Williams is keeping his options open throughout his recruiting process. The quarterback is still taking visits and programs such as the Ole Miss Rebels are still making offers and pushing for the recruit. After a good visit, USC is officially a contender for Williams.
“It’s one of my top contenders,” Williams said. "I’m just taking it all in and grateful for the experience.”
In addition to USC, the Oregon commit said the LSU Tigers are also a team that he is considering. Tigers offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has been an enticing factor for Williams.
“They’re both great teams. There is no negative with any of them,” Williams said. “Weighing out my options.”
Flipping the four-star quarterback could not only help push USC to the No. 1 recruiting class, it would knock down one of their rivals, potentially taking away Oregon's quarterback of the future. The early signing period is quite some time away for the class of 2026, but Williams flipping his decision to the USC Trojans will be something to monitor.
MORE: What USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Said About Caitlin Clark Jersey Retirement, Iowa Loss
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Named NFL's Most Stylish Player by GQ
MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Claims 'Best In Country' Hires: Chad Bowden, Zaire Turner, Dre Brown
MORE: USC Trojans Commit Brandon Lockhart Recruiting Georgia Commit Vance Spafford To Flip